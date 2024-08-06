Bulgaria Moves Forward with Acquisition of German IRIS-T Air Defense Systems

The Defense Committee has endorsed the government's proposal for Bulgaria to acquire German IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile systems. The initial phase of the project, which involves purchasing these systems, is valued at over 356 million leva. Additionally, there is the potential to procure up to five units of a different modification of the system.

This project is part of the European Sky Shield Initiative. Defense Chief Admiral Emil Eftimov assured that these systems are on par with the currently used S-300s in terms of capabilities. "The SLX complex has a range that overlaps with the S-300. Considering the future development of the system, I think we will even build on the existing capabilities."

The committee's decision is set to be discussed in the plenary this week. Members of the commission also backed a memorandum with Turkey on cross-border operations within the framework of airspace protection and a memorandum with Romania for establishing a headquarters for a regional special operations command.

Too late?

Thirty-six years later, and amid a two-and-a-half-year-old war nearby, Bulgaria is making a significant move to renew its air defense systems. The last major update was in 1988 with the acquisition of the S-300 complex from the Soviet Union.

On August 1st, it was announced that Dimitar Glavchev's caretaker government would finalize the acquisition of the IRIS-T SLM anti-aircraft missile system from Germany, costing over 356 million leva. The Ministry of Defense confirmed that a contract had already been signed with the manufacturer, Diehl Defense.

This purchase not only includes the initial systems but also opens the door for acquiring other modern modifications.

But what is IRIS-T, and why is its adoption significant, especially in the current geopolitical climate?

Taking to the Skies

Work on the IRIS-T began officially in the 1990s, though its roots go back at least 15 years earlier. The aim was to create a short-range "air-to-air" missile to replace the American "Sidewinder" used by NATO countries. Germany led this international program, with Italy, Sweden, Greece, Canada, and Hungary participating. In 2007, work began on adapting the system for air defense, resulting in the IRIS-T SLM, which was trialed in 2015.

The IRIS-T SLM system can target objects up to 40 km away and flying at altitudes of up to 20,000 meters. It includes a command vehicle, several launchers, trucks with radar units, and support vehicles. Each battery can simultaneously engage 24 targets.

The system has already been tested in Ukraine, proving its capabilities in combat situations.

In June, Diehl Defense unveiled a new variant, the IRIS-T SLX, with an extended range of up to 80 kilometers. This new version maintains compatibility with the SLM ammunition, allowing it to handle various targets, including cruise missiles and helicopters.

If parliament approves the proposal, Bulgaria could acquire up to six IRIS-T SLM complexes and one IRIS-T SLX by 2032, replacing the role currently served by the S-300 in protecting strategic assets.

Multiple Considerations

While the acquisition of modern air defense systems is a significant step, several potential challenges remain.

First, there is the timeline for delivery. The government’s plan spreads the purchase costs over 52 months, which means it could be over four years before the first battery arrives in Bulgaria. Diehl Defense's production capacity is another factor, as Germany, Austria, Estonia, Latvia, and Slovenia have already placed orders for over 20 systems. The manufacturer expects to complete no more than four systems this year and eight by 2025. This means it could be several years before Bulgaria's order is fulfilled, especially with the possibility of additional systems being allocated to Ukraine due to the ongoing conflict.

The new IRIS-T SLX system won’t be operational for at least four years. Egypt has already placed an order for ten complexes, pushing Bulgaria's potential delivery date further out.

While the IRIS-T systems will provide a modern air defense capability, the urgent need for such defenses means waiting several years might not be ideal. Bulgaria needs effective air defense now, not years down the line.

If the proposed texts are approved by parliament, Bulgaria has until 2032 to acquire a total of six IRIS-T SLM complexes and one IRIS-T SLX. These new systems will be a significant upgrade, but the challenge remains in ensuring timely delivery and addressing the immediate air defense needs.