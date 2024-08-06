Kamala Harris Selects Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as Running Mate

World | August 6, 2024, Tuesday // 16:36
Bulgaria: Kamala Harris Selects Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as Running Mate @Wikimedia Commons

Kamala Harris has announced her choice of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her vice presidential running mate, AFP reports. Walz is expected to help the Democratic ticket attract more votes from rural areas in the Midwest, a strategic move to bolster their chances in these regions.

American media suggest that Walz's appeal in rural communities could provide a significant boost to the Democrats, who are looking to strengthen their support base outside of urban centers. This decision comes as Harris prepares to face off against Republican Donald Trump in the upcoming US presidential election in November.

Walz, who has served as Minnesota's governor since 2019, brings a background in education and military service, which complements Harris's experience as a former attorney general and US senator. Together, they aim to present a united front to address the diverse concerns of the American electorate.

Harris's campaign is focusing on key issues such as healthcare, economic recovery, and social justice, aiming to build a broad coalition of voters. The addition of Walz to the ticket is seen as a strategic move to appeal to moderate and independent voters, as well as those in traditionally conservative areas.

As the election approaches, both Harris and Walz are expected to ramp up their campaign efforts, visiting battleground states and engaging with communities to garner support. The choice of Walz underscores Harris's commitment to building a diverse and inclusive team capable of addressing the complex challenges facing the nation.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: harris. Walz, running mate

Related Articles:

Kamala Harris Secures Democratic Presidential Nomination, Running Mate Announcement Expected Soon

US Vice President Kamala Harris has officially secured the Democratic presidential nomination

World | August 6, 2024, Tuesday // 08:43

Romney Set to Announce Running Mate

US Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney will announce his running mate in the November election on Saturday, his campaign said in a statement.

World | August 11, 2012, Saturday // 09:26

Bulgaria's Kuneva Vows 'No Endorsement' for President Runoff

Meglena Kuneva, Bulgaria's presidential candidate, who ended third in the October 23 race, reiterated Tuesday that she was not going to endorse any of the two remaining runners who will face each other Sunday.

Politics » Presidental & Local Elections 2011 | October 25, 2011, Tuesday // 15:56
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Collapse Imminent at Pokrovsk? Ukraine's Dire Frontline Situation Amid Controversial Kursk Incursion

The situation in the Pokrovsk direction has reached a critical juncture, with defenses collapsing in several areas largely due to a shortage of personnel

World » Ukraine | August 6, 2024, Tuesday // 18:39

Mariya Gabriel Set to Become NATO Deputy Secretary General

Mariya Gabriel is set to assume the role of Deputy Secretary General of NATO

World » EU | August 6, 2024, Tuesday // 15:15

Zelensky Pushes for Peace: Ukraine Seeks War Resolution in 2024

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the goal is to prepare a "real basis for a just end to the war already this year"

World » Ukraine | August 6, 2024, Tuesday // 13:29

EU MEPs Push for Hungary's Exclusion from Schengen Over Visa Controversy

Almost 70 Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) have called for Hungary's exclusion from the Schengen Area, which allows for free travel across internal EU borders

World » EU | August 6, 2024, Tuesday // 09:49

Mali Cuts Diplomatic Ties with Ukraine Over Wagner Mercenaries' Deaths

Mali has decided to sever diplomatic relations with Ukraine in response to the Ukrainian government's involvement in targeting Wagner mercenaries

World » Ukraine | August 6, 2024, Tuesday // 09:15

US Personnel Injured in Rocket Attack on Iraq Base

A suspected rocket attack on Monday resulted in injuries to several US personnel stationed at Al-Asad Airbase in western Iraq

World | August 6, 2024, Tuesday // 09:00
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria