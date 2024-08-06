Novak Djokovic is Coming to Bulgaria for a Match with Grigor Dimitrov

Wizz Air to Resume Sofia - Tel Aviv Flights
Wizz Air is set to resume its Sofia - Tel Aviv flights starting August 11, 2024, as announced by the airline's press center
Grigor Dimitrov and Novak Djokovic are set to bring an unprecedented tennis event to Sofia, offering fans in Bulgaria the chance to witness a major showdown. The Olympic champion Djokovic will visit the Bulgarian capital for an exhibition match at the invitation of Dimitrov, marking a notable event as the two top Balkan tennis stars face off.
Djokovic, who has previously only visited Bulgaria once over a decade ago, has never played a match in front of a Bulgarian audience. However, this will change on September 17, when he and Dimitrov compete in an exhibition match.
The demonstration match is scheduled to take place at 20:00 in the "Arena Sofia," as announced by the Grigor Dimitrov Foundation. Djokovic, who recently won the Olympic gold in Paris, will be playing before a Bulgarian crowd for the first time.
Grigor Dimitrov established his foundation with the aim of supporting Bulgarian children facing difficult circumstances, inspired by his experiences visiting orphanages in the country.
Grigor Dimitrov vs. Novak Djokovic in Sofia!— Krasimir ???????? ???????????? (@lobdowntheline) August 6, 2024
Charity exhibition match will be held on 17th September in Arena Sofia.
Organiser of the event is Grigor Dimitrov Foundation. More info to come soon. pic.twitter.com/C6Y7HccqoJ
Svetlana Staneva, the Bulgarian boxer, was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the 57-kilogram category at the Paris Olympic Games
Bulgarian national boxer Svetlana Staneva did not secure a medal at the Summer Olympic Games in Paris
Svetlana Kamenova, Bulgaria's representative in the Olympic boxing tournament, has begun her campaign in the 57 kg weight category at the Paris 2024 Games with a decisive victory
The decision by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to allow Algerian Imane Khelif and Taiwanese Lin Yu-Ting to participate in boxing competitions has sparked heated debates recently
Italian boxing champion Gianmarco Cardillo has publicly revealed that he has been feeling like a woman for the past 15 days and has expressed a desire to fight Algerian Imane Khelif
The Hungarian Anna Luca Hamori is set to faceImane Khelif, the Algerian boxer at the center of the biggest scandal at the Paris Olympics
