Novak Djokovic is Coming to Bulgaria for a Match with Grigor Dimitrov

Sports | August 6, 2024, Tuesday // 14:06
Grigor Dimitrov and Novak Djokovic are set to bring an unprecedented tennis event to Sofia, offering fans in Bulgaria the chance to witness a major showdown. The Olympic champion Djokovic will visit the Bulgarian capital for an exhibition match at the invitation of Dimitrov, marking a notable event as the two top Balkan tennis stars face off.

Djokovic, who has previously only visited Bulgaria once over a decade ago, has never played a match in front of a Bulgarian audience. However, this will change on September 17, when he and Dimitrov compete in an exhibition match.

The demonstration match is scheduled to take place at 20:00 in the "Arena Sofia," as announced by the Grigor Dimitrov Foundation. Djokovic, who recently won the Olympic gold in Paris, will be playing before a Bulgarian crowd for the first time.

Grigor Dimitrov established his foundation with the aim of supporting Bulgarian children facing difficult circumstances, inspired by his experiences visiting orphanages in the country.

