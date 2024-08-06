Spanish Planes Join Battle Against Slavyanka Mountain Wildfire

Two Spanish aircraft have joined the efforts to combat the wildfire on Slavyanka Mountain, which has spread into Greece and affected approximately 1,200 acres of forest on the western front. The blaze, which has crossed into Bulgaria, has prompted an extensive response involving over 130 firefighters, forestry workers, and military personnel, focusing on the eastern front. Despite the ongoing firefighting efforts, there is currently no threat to nearby settlements.

The Spanish planes, provided through the European Disaster Relief Mechanism, began their aerial operations around 9:30 a.m., conducting three passes over the eastern section of the fire. A military helicopter is expected to assist in the efforts later in the day.

On the reactivated Western Front, ground teams have been working to create large clearings using heavy machinery to prevent the fire from spreading further into the forested areas of Mount Slavyanka. Valentin Chambov, director of the Southwest State Enterprise, explained that the teams are identifying and preparing clearings to limit the fire’s progression into the forest.

Additionally, water restriction strips are being established, with an all-terrain fire truck equipped with a 800-meter hose arriving in Samokov to enhance firefighting capabilities. This truck will help manage smaller outbreaks and support ground crews.

The firefighting efforts have been ongoing for three weeks, with the blaze having burned a significant area in Greece before crossing into Bulgaria. According to "Copernicus" data, approximately 20,000 decares have been affected, with around 5,000 decares within Bulgaria’s borders.