Zelensky Pushes for Peace: Ukraine Seeks War Resolution in 2024

World » UKRAINE | August 6, 2024, Tuesday // 13:29
Bulgaria: Zelensky Pushes for Peace: Ukraine Seeks War Resolution in 2024 @Wikimedia Commons

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the goal is to prepare a "real basis for a just end to the war already this year." He expressed confidence in the possibility of achieving this during an address posted on his social media accounts.

His comments were in relation to the Peace Summit and the recent decision by Botswana to sign the communique adopted at the forum in Switzerland in June. Zelensky highlighted that this new endorsement signals to the world the expansion of Ukraine's circle of partners, emphasizing the importance of international law.

He also mentioned that ongoing negotiations are taking place with participants in the working groups on the points of the Peace Formula. While there are 10 points in total, only some were discussed in Switzerland.

Tags: Zelensky, peace, Switzerland

