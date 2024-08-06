Wizz Air to Resume Sofia - Tel Aviv Flights

Wizz Air is set to resume its Sofia - Tel Aviv flights starting August 11, 2024, as announced by the airline's press center.

Flights will be available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays. Tickets are now available for purchase on the airline's website and mobile app.

Due to the deteriorating situation in the region, Wizz Air had temporarily suspended its flights to Israel and Jordan until August 5. To compensate affected passengers, the airline is offering a 120% refund in WIZZ credits, a full refund in the original form of payment, or the option to change reservations free of charge. Passengers who booked through online travel agencies or third parties should contact them for refunds or rebooking options.

BTA reminds that on April 15, the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) advised airlines to exercise "caution" when flying into Israeli or Iranian airspace.