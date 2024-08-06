Patient Dies in Fire at Varna Psychiatric Clinic

A patient died in a fire at the psychiatric clinic at the University Hospital "St. Marina" in Varna. The incident, which occurred last night, claimed the life of a 57-year-old man who suffered 85% burns. Fortunately, no one else was injured, and the fire was confined to a single hospital room.

The fire was reported around 10:35 p.m., and four fire engines were dispatched to the scene, successfully preventing the flames from spreading further. The hospital staff also acted quickly to evacuate all other patients from the facility.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated to investigate the incident. Krasimir Konov, the district prosecutor of Varna, stated that an initial examination had been conducted and a forensic medical examination was underway. The autopsy, currently being performed, will provide information on the direct cause of death. Following this, a fire technical examination will be carried out to determine the cause of the fire.

The investigation into the origins of the fire continues.