Fatal Accident Closes Trakia Highway Near Burgas

A serious accident has closed the Trakia highway at the exit from Burgas, resulting in one fatality. The collision involved two cars, and authorities have confirmed the death of one individual.

Due to the accident, motorists are being redirected along a detour route via the old road through Aytos. The accident occurred on the Trakia highway at the entrance to Burgas, heading towards Sofia.

The Interior Ministry in Burgas confirmed the incident and the fatality. Drivers are advised to use the bypass route from the "Vetren" road junction on the I-6 Aytos - Karnobat road, then take road III-795 to the "Karnobat" road junction on the Trakia highway.

Traffic is being managed by Road Police teams to ensure safety and smooth flow.