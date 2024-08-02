Bulgarian Genetic Expert: 'There Are Women with XY Chromosomes'

Prof. Alexey Savov @Nova TV

This morning, Prof. Alexey Savov, the head of the National Genetic Laboratory SBALAG "Maichin Dom" in Bulgaria, discussed the possibility of individuals with XY chromosomes developing as women. Speaking on Nova TV, he addressed the topic in the context of female boxers competing in the Olympics in Paris this year.

Prof. Savov explained that while it is typically expected that male and female physiology differ, exceptions can occur. He noted that it is indeed possible for someone with XY chromosomes to develop fully as a woman, both physically and mentally. In such cases, the individual may be infertile due to the absence of functional gametes. This condition is quite rare, affecting about one in 30,000 women and one in 25,000 men. Despite these individuals appearing indistinguishable from others of their gender at birth, they often remain unaware of their condition until they face reproductive challenges.

He also pointed out that gender tests primarily assess internal and external sex markers, chromosome composition, and hormone levels. However, the specific results of these tests for athletes in question have not been disclosed.

Prof. Savov commented on the potential for female boxers to have an unfair advantage in sports due to high skill levels achieved through training. He suggested that if an athlete with such qualities is identified, it should be ensured that their gender classification is accurate to maintain fairness.

He emphasized that while hormone treatments can affect certain physical traits, they cannot alter an individual’s chromosomal makeup. Prof. Savov underscored that genetics are fixed from birth and cannot be changed.

He also reminisced about past practices where athletes were subjected to visual examinations to determine their gender based on physical characteristics. In an interesting anecdote, he described a study comparing male and female behavior in handling a matchstick, noting distinct differences in how each gender approaches the task.

