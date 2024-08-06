EU MEPs Push for Hungary's Exclusion from Schengen Over Visa Controversy

Almost 70 Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) have called for Hungary's exclusion from the Schengen Area, which allows for free travel across internal EU borders. The request, addressed to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, includes signatures from Bulgarian MEP Andrey Kovachev of GERB among others.

The push for action was sparked by Hungary's recent decision to relax visa restrictions for Russians and Belarusians. Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson had previously warned that the EU might intervene if this visa scheme posed a security risk. In response, the group of 67 MEPs is urging the EU executive to take steps against Budapest, which could include expelling Hungary from the Schengen Area.

The letter, initiated by Czech MEP Danush Nerudova and Lithuanian MEP Petras Austrevicius, calls on the European Commission to urgently investigate Hungary's visa policy. They argue that it might create a loophole that could threaten the Schengen Area's effectiveness as a secure zone. Should Hungary refuse to alter its policy, the letter suggests that the European Commission and other EU representatives might need to consider new measures, such as reintroducing border controls at Hungary’s borders.

Additionally, the European People's Party (EPP), the largest group in the European Parliament, has expressed concerns that Hungary’s easing of entry rules for Russians and Belarusians could lead to increased espionage risks and pose national security issues. Under the new visa scheme, foreign workers can reside in Hungary for up to two years, with the possibility of extending their stay for an additional three years. They are required only to demonstrate employment, housing, and health insurance.

Before the European elections, Raden Kanev, a Bulgarian MEP from the European People's Party, discussed the potential for Hungary to be excluded from the EU in an OFFNews interview.