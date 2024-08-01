Mali Cuts Diplomatic Ties with Ukraine Over Wagner Mercenaries' Deaths

August 6, 2024, Tuesday
Mali has decided to sever diplomatic relations with Ukraine in response to the Ukrainian government's involvement in targeting Wagner mercenaries. According to CNN, this decision follows the role of Ukrainian intelligence in the deaths of Wagner fighters. The severance of ties is effective immediately, as announced by government spokesman Col. Abdoulaye Maiga.

The Malian government condemned Ukraine for allegedly providing intelligence to Malian rebels, which led to an ambush of Wagner Group members in July. Maiga emphasized that Mali has consistently advocated for a peaceful resolution to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and criticized Ukraine for its actions.

Earlier, Andriy Yusov from the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense confirmed that necessary information was provided to the Malian rebels, facilitating a successful operation against Russian fighters. According to Ukrinform, the conflict in northern Mali led to the deaths of 84 Wagner mercenaries and 47 Malian soldiers over three days in late July. This marks the heaviest losses Wagner has experienced in Africa to date.

