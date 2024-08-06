Bulgarian Orthodox Church Celebrates the Transfiguration of the Lord

Efforts Intensify as New Fire Outbreak Crosses from Greece to Bulgaria
A new outbreak of the significant fire in the Greek part of the Slavyanka mountain has crossed into Bulgarian territory, expanding the fire's perimeter on the Bulgarian side
The Bulgarian Orthodox Church is observing the Transfiguration of the Lord with solemn services today. This holiday commemorates a pivotal event in Christ's earthly life, when He revealed His divine glory to three of His disciples before His suffering and crucifixion. Metropolitan Gregory of Vratsa explained that on Mount Tabor, Jesus Christ was transfigured in glory before apostles Peter, James, and John, appearing in light and conversing with Old Testament prophets Moses and Elijah. This divine revelation was meant to strengthen the disciples' faith and to affirm the resurrection and ascension to heaven for all humanity.
As part of the Transfiguration traditions, the first grapes of the season are consecrated and tasted. Folk beliefs also hold that the holiday marks the beginning of summer’s end, with rivers, springs, and the sea cooling and the days and nights growing colder.
The "Rila Miracle Worker" pilgrimage concluded its journey yesterday at the Rila Monastery. Pilgrims, who began their journey on August 1 from Sofia, arrived at the Rila Holy Monastery to venerate the relics of St. John of Rila. The pilgrimage, dedicated to Bulgaria's patron saint, retraced the path of the saint's relics, brought from Tarnovgrad through Sofia to Rila Monastery in 1469.
Upon arrival, the pilgrims were greeted by the monastery’s brotherhood. Today, on the feast of the Transfiguration, a solemn liturgy will be held at Rila Monastery, led by Bishop Evlogius of Adrianople, along with clergy from across the country. The pilgrimage will conclude with a litany at St. John of Rila's grave.
