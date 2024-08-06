US Personnel Injured in Rocket Attack on Iraq Base

A suspected rocket attack on Monday resulted in injuries to several US personnel stationed at Al-Asad Airbase in western Iraq, as reported by a Pentagon spokesperson. The attack's impact is still being assessed, with more information expected to be released later.

The incident follows the recent killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31, which Iran has attributed to Israel, though Israel has not publicly commented on the matter. In response, Iran has vowed retaliation, while Hezbollah in Lebanon has also promised to retaliate against Israel following the assassination of one of its top commanders in Beirut on July 30.

In light of these events, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to reaffirm the US's commitment to Israel's security amid growing threats from Iran, Hezbollah, and other Iran-aligned militia groups. They both agreed that the August 5 attack on US forces at Al-Asad Airbase represents a dangerous escalation and highlights Iran's destabilizing influence in the region, according to a Department of Defense readout of their conversation.

Austin and Gallant discussed the US's plans to enhance its defensive and deterrent measures. This includes reinforcing support for a ceasefire in Gaza and efforts to secure the release of hostages, as noted by Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh.

On August 3, Austin had also informed Gallant that the US was implementing additional measures to bolster Israel's defense, which included deploying extra military assets such as defense-capable cruisers, destroyers, and a fighter squadron to US European and Central Command regions in West Asia. The West Coast carrier USS Abraham Lincoln is en route to replace the USS Theodore Roosevelt and its strike group, maintaining a carrier strike group presence in the Middle East.

In a briefing on August 5, Sabrina Singh indicated that the US is positioning assets closer to Israel to ensure rapid support if needed, reflecting ongoing efforts to enhance readiness and support for Israel in the current volatile situation.