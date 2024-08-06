US Personnel Injured in Rocket Attack on Iraq Base

World | August 6, 2024, Tuesday // 09:00
Bulgaria: US Personnel Injured in Rocket Attack on Iraq Base

A suspected rocket attack on Monday resulted in injuries to several US personnel stationed at Al-Asad Airbase in western Iraq, as reported by a Pentagon spokesperson. The attack's impact is still being assessed, with more information expected to be released later.

The incident follows the recent killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31, which Iran has attributed to Israel, though Israel has not publicly commented on the matter. In response, Iran has vowed retaliation, while Hezbollah in Lebanon has also promised to retaliate against Israel following the assassination of one of its top commanders in Beirut on July 30.

In light of these events, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to reaffirm the US's commitment to Israel's security amid growing threats from Iran, Hezbollah, and other Iran-aligned militia groups. They both agreed that the August 5 attack on US forces at Al-Asad Airbase represents a dangerous escalation and highlights Iran's destabilizing influence in the region, according to a Department of Defense readout of their conversation.

Austin and Gallant discussed the US's plans to enhance its defensive and deterrent measures. This includes reinforcing support for a ceasefire in Gaza and efforts to secure the release of hostages, as noted by Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh.

On August 3, Austin had also informed Gallant that the US was implementing additional measures to bolster Israel's defense, which included deploying extra military assets such as defense-capable cruisers, destroyers, and a fighter squadron to US European and Central Command regions in West Asia. The West Coast carrier USS Abraham Lincoln is en route to replace the USS Theodore Roosevelt and its strike group, maintaining a carrier strike group presence in the Middle East.

In a briefing on August 5, Sabrina Singh indicated that the US is positioning assets closer to Israel to ensure rapid support if needed, reflecting ongoing efforts to enhance readiness and support for Israel in the current volatile situation.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Iraq, US, Austin

Related Articles:

Kamala Harris Secures Democratic Presidential Nomination, Running Mate Announcement Expected Soon

US Vice President Kamala Harris has officially secured the Democratic presidential nomination

World | August 6, 2024, Tuesday // 08:43

US Rejects Maduro’s Victory Claim, Backs Opposition Leader Gonzalez

The US has recognized Edmundo Gonzalez, the opposition candidate in Venezuela, as the winner of the recent presidential election

World | August 2, 2024, Friday // 10:05

US Celebrates Release of Gershkovich and Whelan as Largest Prisoner Exchange Since the Cold War Concludes

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris welcomed journalist Evan Gershkovich and former US Marine Paul Whelan, who landed in the US after their release in a major prisoner swap with Russia

World » Russia | August 2, 2024, Friday // 09:15

Russia and US Set for Massive Prisoner Exchange, Including Journalists and Marines

Russia is set to release Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former US Marine Paul Whelan in a major prisoner swap with the US

World » Russia | August 1, 2024, Thursday // 16:14

Kamala Harris Takes 2% Lead Over Donald Trump in New Poll

Vice President Kamala Harris now leads former President Donald Trump by 2 percent,

World | August 1, 2024, Thursday // 10:30

US Reaches Plea Deal with 9/11 Mastermind, Seeks Death Penalty

The United States has reached a plea agreement with Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the alleged mastermind behind the 9/11 attacks, and two other defendants

World | August 1, 2024, Thursday // 09:30
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Collapse Imminent at Pokrovsk? Ukraine's Dire Frontline Situation Amid Controversial Kursk Incursion

The situation in the Pokrovsk direction has reached a critical juncture, with defenses collapsing in several areas largely due to a shortage of personnel

World » Ukraine | August 6, 2024, Tuesday // 18:39

Kamala Harris Selects Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as Running Mate

Kamala Harris has announced her choice of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her vice presidential running mate

World | August 6, 2024, Tuesday // 16:36

Mariya Gabriel Set to Become NATO Deputy Secretary General

Mariya Gabriel is set to assume the role of Deputy Secretary General of NATO

World » EU | August 6, 2024, Tuesday // 15:15

Zelensky Pushes for Peace: Ukraine Seeks War Resolution in 2024

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the goal is to prepare a "real basis for a just end to the war already this year"

World » Ukraine | August 6, 2024, Tuesday // 13:29

EU MEPs Push for Hungary's Exclusion from Schengen Over Visa Controversy

Almost 70 Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) have called for Hungary's exclusion from the Schengen Area, which allows for free travel across internal EU borders

World » EU | August 6, 2024, Tuesday // 09:49

Mali Cuts Diplomatic Ties with Ukraine Over Wagner Mercenaries' Deaths

Mali has decided to sever diplomatic relations with Ukraine in response to the Ukrainian government's involvement in targeting Wagner mercenaries

World » Ukraine | August 6, 2024, Tuesday // 09:15
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria