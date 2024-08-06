Kamala Harris Secures Democratic Presidential Nomination, Running Mate Announcement Expected Soon

US Vice President Kamala Harris has officially secured the Democratic presidential nomination, according to reports from AP and AFP. This announcement follows US President Joe Biden's recent decision to withdraw from the race.

Harris's nomination was confirmed after a five-day period of online voting by delegates who will attend the Democratic National Convention in Chicago later this month. The voting concluded yesterday evening.

She has garnered the required support from 1,976 convention delegates, surpassing the threshold needed to clinch the Democratic presidential nomination.

Today marks a new chapter for Harris, who is expected to reveal her choice for a running mate. The selected individual will join her at a campaign rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, this evening, and the two will then tour several key states through Saturday.

Among the leading candidates for Harris’s vice presidential slot is Josh Shapiro, the 51-year-old governor of Pennsylvania. Other names in consideration include Tim Walz, governor of Minnesota; Mark Kelly, a former astronaut and current senator from Arizona; Andy Beshear, governor of Kentucky; and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.

In parallel, Republican presidential contender Donald Trump’s vice presidential nominee, JD Vance, will visit the same states as Harris and her running mate.

Trump has recently criticized Harris for her role in the US immigration crisis and accused her of exploiting her racial identity for political gain. Harris, whose father is from Jamaica and mother is from India, was also blamed by Trump for issues affecting the US stock markets.

In contrast, Harris's campaign focuses on defending abortion rights and questioning whether Americans want to live in a country of freedom and law or one marked by chaos, fear, and hatred, implying that Trump’s presidency would lead to the latter.