Kamala Harris Selects Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as Running Mate
Kamala Harris has announced her choice of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her vice presidential running mate
HOT: » Exclusive: NYT Best Selling Romance Author Meghan March on Overcoming Adversity and Embracing Storytelling
US Vice President Kamala Harris has officially secured the Democratic presidential nomination, according to reports from AP and AFP. This announcement follows US President Joe Biden's recent decision to withdraw from the race.
Harris's nomination was confirmed after a five-day period of online voting by delegates who will attend the Democratic National Convention in Chicago later this month. The voting concluded yesterday evening.
She has garnered the required support from 1,976 convention delegates, surpassing the threshold needed to clinch the Democratic presidential nomination.
Today marks a new chapter for Harris, who is expected to reveal her choice for a running mate. The selected individual will join her at a campaign rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, this evening, and the two will then tour several key states through Saturday.
Among the leading candidates for Harris’s vice presidential slot is Josh Shapiro, the 51-year-old governor of Pennsylvania. Other names in consideration include Tim Walz, governor of Minnesota; Mark Kelly, a former astronaut and current senator from Arizona; Andy Beshear, governor of Kentucky; and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.
In parallel, Republican presidential contender Donald Trump’s vice presidential nominee, JD Vance, will visit the same states as Harris and her running mate.
Trump has recently criticized Harris for her role in the US immigration crisis and accused her of exploiting her racial identity for political gain. Harris, whose father is from Jamaica and mother is from India, was also blamed by Trump for issues affecting the US stock markets.
In contrast, Harris's campaign focuses on defending abortion rights and questioning whether Americans want to live in a country of freedom and law or one marked by chaos, fear, and hatred, implying that Trump’s presidency would lead to the latter.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
The situation in the Pokrovsk direction has reached a critical juncture, with defenses collapsing in several areas largely due to a shortage of personnel
Kamala Harris has announced her choice of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her vice presidential running mate
Mariya Gabriel is set to assume the role of Deputy Secretary General of NATO
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the goal is to prepare a "real basis for a just end to the war already this year"
Almost 70 Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) have called for Hungary's exclusion from the Schengen Area, which allows for free travel across internal EU borders
Mali has decided to sever diplomatic relations with Ukraine in response to the Ukrainian government's involvement in targeting Wagner mercenaries
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU