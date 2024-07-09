Ceiling Collapse at Kardzhali Wedding Hall Injures Seven

Society » INCIDENTS | August 6, 2024, Tuesday // 08:23
Bulgaria: Ceiling Collapse at Kardzhali Wedding Hall Injures Seven

Seven people, including a child, were injured when the ceiling of a wedding hall near Kardzhali collapsed during heavy rain shortly after 7:30 p.m. last night. The incident caused panic among the over 150 guests attending the celebration, reports BNR.

Orhan Tahir, a musician in the wedding orchestra, recounted the terrifying moment, saying, "Suddenly the ceiling started to collapse. It's a good thing we ran behind the salon. If we had gone to the entrance, we might have been hurt."

The wedding hall is located in the "Goritchka" area at the entrance to the city. BNR correspondent Valya Apostolova reported that immediately after the incident, an on-duty investigative group and firefighters began inspections. The cause of the collapse is still unknown, whether it was due to the recent heavy rains, poor quality materials, or faulty construction. Competent institutions are expected to determine the cause once an inspection of the building begins, although it is not yet clear who will order it.

Apostolova provided a chronology of the events leading up to the collapse. "Shortly after 7 p.m., it started to rain heavily. There was a party in the wedding hall with over 150 guests. Many people were dancing on the dance floor when suddenly, water began to flow from one of the lighting vents. The plasterboard structure gave way and began to collapse."

Panic ensued as everyone ran for the exit, leading to collisions and chaos. Three ambulances arrived, with one taking the most seriously injured to the hospital. The injured were later reported to be in stable condition with lacerations and no life-threatening injuries.

The initial inspections revealed that the entire roof of the building is compromised. Pre-trial proceedings are expected to begin today, with the investigation conducted under the supervision of a prosecutor.

Eyewitnesses mentioned that the suspended plasterboard ceiling fell, preventing a more serious incident. The celebrants panicked and evacuated the building, with some receiving medical assistance on the spot. The cause of the collapse remains under investigation, with officials looking into whether the recent heavy rains or construction issues were to blame.

