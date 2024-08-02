Yellow Warning Issued for Strong Winds in Northern Bulgaria

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) has issued a yellow warning for strong winds in ten regions, primarily in Northern Bulgaria.

The forecast from NIMH predicts variable cloudiness today, with rain expected in some areas from west to east. In the afternoon, cloudiness will increase over Eastern Bulgaria and the mountains, leading to short-term rainfall with thunder in several locations. The most intense phenomena are expected in the northeastern regions. Throughout the country, the wind will come from the northwest, becoming moderate and temporarily strong in the Danube plain, the Ludogorie, and the western part of the Upper Thracian lowland. Maximum temperatures will range between 29° and 34°, with Sofia experiencing around 29°.

Along the Black Sea coast, sunny weather will prevail in the morning. However, cumulus and cumulus clouds will develop in the afternoon, bringing showers and thunderstorms to many areas. The wind will be weak to moderate from the southwest, shifting to north-northwest in the evening and intensifying. Maximum temperatures will be between 26° and 31°, with sea water temperatures at 26°-27° and sea excitement at 2-3 points.

In the mountains, cloudiness will be variable, becoming more significant in the afternoon and bringing rain and possible thunderstorms to some areas. A moderate to strong northwesterly wind is expected. Maximum temperatures will be around 24° at 1200 meters altitude and around 16° at 2000 meters.

These weather conditions require caution, especially in the areas under the yellow warning for strong winds.