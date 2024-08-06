Crash Closes Trakia Motorway in Both Directions

Society » INCIDENTS | August 5, 2024, Monday // 11:36
Bulgaria: Crash Closes Trakia Motorway in Both Directions alba1970 from Pixabay

At 07:51 AM, a severe crash occurred at the 324th kilometer of the Trakia Motorway, leading to its closure in both directions. The accident involved a 21-year-old driver from Burgas who lost control, crossing the median barrier after hitting the rear left tire of a cement truck. Tragically, a 19-year-old girl died at the scene, and the driver along with two other female passengers sustained injuries and were taken to Burgas for medical treatment.

The collision scattered debris across the entire roadway towards Sofia and partially towards Burgas. To manage the situation, traffic headed to Sofia was redirected through an alternate route via the Karnobat junction and the old road through the village of Venets.

Compounding the issue, a chain-reaction crash involving three cars had previously caused a significant traffic jam in the same section on Sunday. This recent accident underscores the need for heightened caution and improved safety measures on this stretch of the motorway.

Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident and ensure such incidents are prevented in the future.

