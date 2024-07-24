Over Half of Bulgaria's Unemployed Lack Professional Qualifications

Bulgarian Scientists to Study Solar Activity from Antarctica in Groundbreaking Project
Bulgaria's first polar astronomy project will take place in 2024-2025
HOT: » Exclusive: NYT Best Selling Romance Author Meghan March on Overcoming Adversity and Embracing Storytelling
More than half of Bulgaria's unemployed, nearly 87,000 individuals, lack professional qualifications, an increase of almost 8% from June 2023, according to the Employment Agency. Against this backdrop, KNSB reports that over 1,000 unemployed individuals have been trained through the "Chance for Green and Ecological Employment" project. This state-funded initiative, targeting those with low education and no qualifications in high-unemployment regions, focuses on training for jobs such as forestry workers, caregivers, and social assistants.
Unemployment figures reveal that over 68,000 of the unemployed have only primary or lower education, and around 36,000 have been registered with employment offices for over a year. Diana Naydenova, a labor market policy consultant at KNSB, highlighted that the project has partnered with 50 municipalities and healthcare institutions to train the unemployed.
“The project aims to equip people with essential skills and competencies, ensuring more valuable employment while maintaining the greenery in our cities,” said Naydenova. Funded by the National Employment Action Plan with nearly 1.5 million BGN from the state budget, the project aims to provide jobs for approximately 600 trained individuals.
However, the training revealed a problematic trend: some unemployed individuals registered for benefits continue working without contracts, exploiting the system. "They attend the course for a day or two and then disappear. Upon stricter measures for absenteeism, they admitted to working informally in companies while registered as unemployed, draining the social system. This calls for serious state intervention," Naydenova warned.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Bulgaria's first polar astronomy project will take place in 2024-2025
The Bulgarian mathematics team returned with 5 medals and one certificate of honor from the International Olympiad in Great Britain
Thea Venkova, a student from the 2nd Secondary School "Acad. Emilian Stanev" in Sofia, has earned the prestigious "Right Stuff" award at Space Camp Türkiye
This year's popular youth forum in the South Korean city of Sejong took place for the first time with Bulgarian participation
A Bulgarian innovator has developed an app aimed at curbing cheating and prompting via ChaptGPT during school exams
Bulgaria's Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski" has maintained its position among the top 750 higher education institutions worldwid
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU