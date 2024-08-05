Bulgaria Enforces Vehicle Disinfection at Borders Amid Small Ruminant Plague in Greece

Due to small ruminant plague outbreaks in Northern Greece, Bulgaria mandates vehicle disinfection at all border crossings starting August 5. Animals will undergo PCR testing, and border crossing will be allowed only after a negative result. Authorities advise against mixing herds and urge monitoring for symptoms. The disease, not present in Bulgaria yet, can cause 100% morbidity, leading to herd destruction. Affected farmers will receive compensation. Neighboring countries have been notified of the new measures.