Bulgaria Enforces Vehicle Disinfection at Borders Amid Small Ruminant Plague in Greece

Patient Dies in Fire at Varna Psychiatric Clinic
A patient died in a fire at the psychiatric clinic at the University Hospital "St. Marina" in Varna
HOT: » Exclusive: NYT Best Selling Romance Author Meghan March on Overcoming Adversity and Embracing Storytelling
Due to small ruminant plague outbreaks in Northern Greece, Bulgaria mandates vehicle disinfection at all border crossings starting August 5. Animals will undergo PCR testing, and border crossing will be allowed only after a negative result. Authorities advise against mixing herds and urge monitoring for symptoms. The disease, not present in Bulgaria yet, can cause 100% morbidity, leading to herd destruction. Affected farmers will receive compensation. Neighboring countries have been notified of the new measures.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
A patient died in a fire at the psychiatric clinic at the University Hospital "St. Marina" in Varna
A serious accident has closed the Trakia highway at the exit from Burgas, resulting in one fatality
This morning, Prof. Alexey Savov, the head of the National Genetic Laboratory SBALAG "Maichin Dom" in Bulgaria, discussed the possibility of individuals with XY chromosomes developing as wome
According to Forbes, choosing the perfect city for retirement in Europe can be challenging, but a recent study by business solutions firm Moneypenny has shed light on the best locations
The Bulgarian Orthodox Church is observing the Transfiguration of the Lord with solemn services today
Seven people, including a child, were injured when the ceiling of a wedding hall near Kardzhali collapsed during heavy rain shortly after 7:30 p.m. last night
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU