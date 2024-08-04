New Elections in Bulgaria Seem Certain: "There Is Such a People" Returns Mandate Tomorrow

Politics | August 4, 2024, Sunday // 15:41
Bulgaria: New Elections in Bulgaria Seem Certain: "There Is Such a People" Returns Mandate Tomorrow

Slavi Trifonov, the leader of "There Is Such a People" (TISP), announced that the parliamentary group will return the third exploratory mandate for forming a regular government unfulfilled. Trifonov holds GERB and "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) responsible for the failed negotiations, despite reaching a comprehensive understanding on important topics with other political formations, except DPS-Peevski, who did not respond to the invitation.

The situation is now clear: Bulgaria is headed for early parliamentary elections in the fall. Trifonov explained on Facebook that, although there was a complete coincidence of priorities, tasks, goals, and methods of performance between TISP and five political subjects—independent MPs around Nikolay Markov, independent MPs from DPS around Jevdet Chakarov, the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP), WCC-DB, and GERB—support for the third mandate was not found.

Despite the lack of discrepancies and the constant emphasis on responsibility and the need for a regular cabinet, two political structures, WCC-DB and GERB, refused to support TISP. Trifonov criticizes WCC-DB for hiding behind their governing bodies and GERB for being unable to escape the influence of Boyko Borissov, leading to what he describes as a stupid and irresponsible decision to refuse support.

Trifonov mentioned that only the DPS group led by Delyan Peevski wanted immediate elections, and he blames Boyko Borissov for fulfilling Peevski's wish, sending the country to another early election. Trifonov expressed his certainty that Borissov would suffer the full political concesqucens for this outcome.

TISP will return the third term to the president tomorrow, August 5th, Monday. Trifonov concludes by expressing his confidence that the Bulgarian voter is wise and will make the right choice in the upcoming elections.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: elections, Trifonov, WCC-DB, TISP

Related Articles:

'We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria' and 'There Is Such a People' Negotiate for Third Mandate

The parliamentary factions of "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) and "There Is Such a People" (TISP) convened to explore potential agreements for forming a government under a third mandate

Politics | August 2, 2024, Friday // 18:28

Bulgaria: 'Revival' Party Rejects Coalition with DPS, Citing Need for Independent Governance

Bulgarian right-wing party "Revival" (Vazrazhdane) has declared it will not support a government backed by the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), regardless of Peevski's involvement

Politics | August 2, 2024, Friday // 16:19

'There Is Such a People' and BSP Find Common Ground on Third Mandate, Discuss Future Cooperation

Discussions between "There Is Such a People" (TISP) and the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) on supporting the third mandate began with a positive tone, focusing on common ground

Politics | August 1, 2024, Thursday // 16:17

Bulgaria: GERB Leads WCC-DB by 7.7% in Latest Election Polls

In (potential) upcoming autumn parliamentary elections, GERB is projected to lead with 23% support,

Politics | August 1, 2024, Thursday // 10:37

GERB to Meet with 'There Is Such a People' but Rejects Support for Government

Boyko Borissov, the leader of GERB, confirmed that his party will engage with “There Is Such a People” (TISP) for a meeting on Saturday, aimed at discussing the final mandate for forming a government

Politics | August 1, 2024, Thursday // 10:11

Bulgaria: DPS-Dogan and 'There Is Such a People' Discuss Potential Coalition for Third Mandate

Independent MPs supporting DPS Honorary Chairman Ahmed Dogan met with the There Is Such a People (TISP) parliamentary group to discuss forming a majority for a third mandate

Politics | July 31, 2024, Wednesday // 17:01
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria Seeks to Acquire IRIS-T Missile Systems from Germany

The Cabinet of Ministers has presented a project to the Parliament for investment spending aimed at acquiring IRIS anti-aircraft missile systems

Politics » Defense | August 3, 2024, Saturday // 20:00

'We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria' and 'There Is Such a People' Negotiate for Third Mandate

The parliamentary factions of "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) and "There Is Such a People" (TISP) convened to explore potential agreements for forming a government under a third mandate

Politics | August 2, 2024, Friday // 18:28

Citizenship Scandal: Hygienist Conducted Interviews at Bulgarian Consulate in Bitola!

Acting Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Dimitar Glavchev has revealed that a hygienist was found to have conducted interviews for Bulgarian citizenship at the Bulgarian consulate in Bitola

Politics » Diplomacy | August 2, 2024, Friday // 16:23

Bulgaria: 'Revival' Party Rejects Coalition with DPS, Citing Need for Independent Governance

Bulgarian right-wing party "Revival" (Vazrazhdane) has declared it will not support a government backed by the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), regardless of Peevski's involvement

Politics | August 2, 2024, Friday // 16:19

Court Ruling Sparks Censorship Fears: Bulgarian Journalists Held Liable for Interviewee’s Statements

Bulgarian journalist Dimitar Stoyanov and his colleague Angel Alexiev have been ordered to pay 3,000 leva to GERB deputy Lachezar Ivanov due to claims made by an interviewee in their 2021 publication

Politics | August 2, 2024, Friday // 12:48

Approval Secured for Stryker Combat Vehicle Ammo Purchase in Bulgaria

The Budget Committee in Bulgaria's National Assembly has given the green light for the acquisition of ammunition intended for Stryker combat vehicles

Politics » Defense | August 2, 2024, Friday // 12:16
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria