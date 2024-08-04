Controversial Decision and Scandalous Opponent Thwart Bulgarian Boxer Svetlana Staneva in the Olympics

"I Have XX Chromosomes, I'm a Woman!" - Bulgarian Boxer's Defiant Stand After Olympics Quarterfinal Defeat
Svetlana Staneva, the Bulgarian boxer, was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the 57-kilogram category at the Paris Olympic Games
Bulgarian national boxer Svetlana Staneva did not secure a medal at the Summer Olympic Games in Paris. In the quarterfinals, Staneva, competing in the 57-kilogram category, was defeated by Lin Yu-ting of Chinese Taipei, the top-ranked boxer in the division. Despite her efforts, Staneva could not secure a podium finish or a bronze medal, as the judges in the French capital awarded the victory to Tin after three rounds.
The decision was met with controversy, as Yu-ting is one of two female boxers previously scrutinized for allegedly not fitting the female categories in boxing, having not passed gender tests in recent years. Staneva, maintaining control for most of the fight, was more aggressive and dominant in the ring. Tin, however, used illegal moves in the clinch, disrupting the bout and unsettling Staneva, the reigning European champion, adding tension to the match.
Following the second round, which was also controversially awarded to Lin Yu-ting, Staneva expressed her frustration by attempting to remove her gloves, signaling her desire to abandon the fight before its conclusion. Despite fighting determinedly for the full nine minutes, the five ringside judges ultimately awarded the victory to Yu-ting, leaving Staneva stunned and unwilling to speak after the controversial loss.
After the fight, a visibly angry Staneva, who had launched aggressive but unsuccessful attacks in the third round, refused to comment to journalists, asserting, "I have XX chromosomes, I'm a woman!" and calling for Lin's chromosomes to be checked. Despite the loss, Staneva received congratulations from the president of the Bulgarian Olympic Committee, Stefka Kostadinova, while Javier Ibanez remained the only Bulgarian boxer to secure a medal in Paris.
Staneva's defeat was compounded by the contentious nature of Yu-tings participation, as accusations regarding her gender had sparked debate. Staneva, a world championship medalist, faced an uphill battle both in the ring and against the backdrop of ongoing controversies surrounding her opponent.
