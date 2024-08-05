Bulgaria's National Revenue Agency Offers 20% Discount on Fines for Early Payment Within 14 Days

Society | August 5, 2024, Monday // 19:24
Bulgaria's National Revenue Agency Offers 20% Discount on Fines for Early Payment Within 14 Days

The National Revenue Agency (NRA) has reminded companies that they are eligible for a 20% discount on fines if they pay within 14 days of receiving a fine. This incentive is intended to encourage prompt payment and compliance.

According to the NRA, many business owners who have been fined for failing to issue cash receipts or for discrepancies in cash balances choose to pay their fines immediately to benefit from the discount, rather than appealing the fines.

Since the start of the campaign, the NRA has conducted over 1,800 inspections, resulting in more than 350 acts for various infractions. Of these, nearly 100 fines—related to issues such as not issuing receipts and cash register discrepancies—were settled within the 14-day discount period.

Discrepancies in cash balances and failure to issue fiscal receipts remain the most common violations, occurring in approximately one out of every 14 inspections.

