1 Million Bulgarians Neglect Health Insurance as NHIF Warns of System Strain

Over one million Bulgarians are currently not paying their health insurance, a situation that poses significant challenges. The National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) is running an information campaign urging people to carry their health insurance cards while traveling during the summer. This is to ensure they receive adequate and timely medical care if needed. General practitioners have also reported a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Miroslav Spasov emphasized that health is a personal responsibility and highlighted the importance of carrying a blue health insurance card, which serves as proof of being part of the national health system. "This card should be carried with you just like an identity card. In case of acute health issues, you can approach any general practitioner who is required to provide necessary care, with the NHIF covering the cost," Dr. Spasov said on Bulgaria ON AIR.

He pointed out that despite this, there are still one million people who do not pay their health insurance, effectively exploiting the system. "The law mandates that we must pay our insurance. The fact that a million people are avoiding this responsibility undermines the system," he added in an interview with Bulgaria ON AIR.

Dr. Spasov also discussed the complexities of handling health issues while on vacation. He noted that electronic referrals, meant to simplify the system, require an in-person examination before they can be issued. "You cannot call from vacation and expect a prescription without an examination. Such practices are legally problematic and place undue risk on general practitioners," he said.

Regarding COVID-19, Dr. Spasov acknowledged that the situation has improved and cases are milder, but cautioned that the virus is still present. He advised that gatherings of many people increase the risk of infections. "If you experience symptoms of a virus-like infection, including COVID-19, it's important to contact a doctor for treatment. The Ministry of Health has reported a doubling of cases," he concluded.