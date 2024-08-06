Bulgaria Faces Challenge of Legalizing 10 Billion Leva Before Euro Adoption

Business » FINANCE | August 5, 2024, Monday // 14:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Faces Challenge of Legalizing 10 Billion Leva Before Euro Adoption

Approximately 10 billion leva from the gray economy, including bribes, tax evasion, and other illicit activities, must be clarified before Bulgaria adopts the euro. This process is expected to be challenging as these funds are currently hidden away, figuratively speaking, in "mattresses and jars."

The real estate market is a significant avenue for laundering such "capital." This substantial sum impacts property prices and the market's dynamics. Dobromir Ganev, a real estate expert and former chairman of the National Real Estate Association, noted that the real estate market, particularly residential properties, reflects positive macroeconomic trends in the country. He mentioned that mortgage financing accounts for a maximum of 50-60% of transactions in Sofia and up to 35% in other cities.

Ganev emphasized that the real estate market is not solely driven by financing. Another crucial factor influencing this market is the anticipation of benefits from Bulgaria's forthcoming eurozone membership. Additionally, the market is affected by the influx of several billion leva from the gray economy and by Bulgarians returning from abroad, who also contribute to market trends.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: euro, Bulgaria, economy

Related Articles:

Political Instability Delays Bulgaria's Eurozone Entry, Says Rating Agency

|

Bulgaria to Recategorize Municipalities Based on New Criteria

|

Bulgaria Invests 1.5 Million in Social Media Tourism Campaign

|

Bulgaria Sees Decline in Milk and Butter Production, but Export Growth

|

Bulgaria Seeks to Acquire IRIS-T Missile Systems from Germany

|

EU Minimum Wages: Bulgaria at Bottom, Luxembourg at Top

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

Political Instability Delays Bulgaria's Eurozone Entry, Says Rating Agency

Political instability is hindering Bulgaria's progress toward joining the Eurozone

Business » Finance | August 6, 2024, Tuesday // 12:02

Bulgarians Embrace Crypto: Over 400,000 Invest in Digital Assets

Over 407,000 individuals in Bulgaria have turned to digital assets for investment

Business » Finance | August 3, 2024, Saturday // 10:00

Moody’s Predicts Bulgaria in Eurozone by 2026, Cites Risks

Moody's has projected that Bulgaria will join the Eurozone by the beginning of 2026

Business » Finance | July 30, 2024, Tuesday // 10:44

Bulgaria Moves Closer to Euro Adoption with Key Legislative Approvals

The Budget Committee has approved both bills submitted by the Council of Ministers for the introduction of the euro and the Law on Credit Institutions

Business » Finance | July 28, 2024, Sunday // 10:25

Bulgaria’s Budget Deficit Soars Despite Lowest Debt in EU

Bulgaria is currently experiencing a significant budget deficit

Business » Finance | July 27, 2024, Saturday // 12:40

Bulgaria's Crypto Ownership Doubles in 2024

In 2024, the number of cryptocurrency holders has surged to 562 million, marking a significant increase of 33% from the 420 million reported at the same time last year

Business » Finance | July 27, 2024, Saturday // 10:24
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria