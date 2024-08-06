Bulgaria Faces Challenge of Legalizing 10 Billion Leva Before Euro Adoption
Approximately 10 billion leva from the gray economy, including bribes, tax evasion, and other illicit activities, must be clarified before Bulgaria adopts the euro. This process is expected to be challenging as these funds are currently hidden away, figuratively speaking, in "mattresses and jars."
The real estate market is a significant avenue for laundering such "capital." This substantial sum impacts property prices and the market's dynamics. Dobromir Ganev, a real estate expert and former chairman of the National Real Estate Association, noted that the real estate market, particularly residential properties, reflects positive macroeconomic trends in the country. He mentioned that mortgage financing accounts for a maximum of 50-60% of transactions in Sofia and up to 35% in other cities.
Ganev emphasized that the real estate market is not solely driven by financing. Another crucial factor influencing this market is the anticipation of benefits from Bulgaria's forthcoming eurozone membership. Additionally, the market is affected by the influx of several billion leva from the gray economy and by Bulgarians returning from abroad, who also contribute to market trends.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Political Instability Delays Bulgaria's Eurozone Entry, Says Rating Agency
Political instability is hindering Bulgaria's progress toward joining the Eurozone
Bulgarians Embrace Crypto: Over 400,000 Invest in Digital Assets
Over 407,000 individuals in Bulgaria have turned to digital assets for investment
Moody’s Predicts Bulgaria in Eurozone by 2026, Cites Risks
Moody's has projected that Bulgaria will join the Eurozone by the beginning of 2026
Bulgaria Moves Closer to Euro Adoption with Key Legislative Approvals
The Budget Committee has approved both bills submitted by the Council of Ministers for the introduction of the euro and the Law on Credit Institutions
Bulgaria’s Budget Deficit Soars Despite Lowest Debt in EU
Bulgaria is currently experiencing a significant budget deficit
Bulgaria's Crypto Ownership Doubles in 2024
In 2024, the number of cryptocurrency holders has surged to 562 million, marking a significant increase of 33% from the 420 million reported at the same time last year