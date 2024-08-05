Bulgaria Invests 1.5 Million in Social Media Tourism Campaign

The Ministry of Tourism is allocating 1.5 million leva for Bulgaria's presence and advertising on major social networks. This initiative was announced by Acting Minister of Tourism Evtim Miloshev during a parliamentary committee hearing in response to a query from MP Vyara Todeva of "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB). "This is a substantial investment, and I hold it in high regard. The intention is to increase these funds, as it is a crucial step for enhancing our country's performance in global markets and advancing digitalization," Miloshev stated.

As of July 23, 2024, advertising campaigns on Google and YouTube are active in 15 foreign markets, including Romania, Serbia, the Republic of North Macedonia, Great Britain, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, France, Spain, Italy, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, and Azerbaijan. Additionally, a four-month online campaign through the eSky platform began in early June targeting four priority markets: Great Britain, Germany, Poland, and Italy.

Miloshev emphasized that digital advertising should be a leading priority to promote "Visit Bulgaria!" He highlighted the need for targeted advertising in specific markets from which both organized and unorganized individual trips are expected. He also mentioned the supporting role of the Black Sea program, which is designed to cater to a specific audience. The effectiveness of this program will be evaluated once the final reports are completed within two months.

According to Miloshev, this strategic focus on digital advertising is essential for the development of Bulgaria's tourism sector. The comprehensive assessment of these efforts will help determine their impact and guide future investments in tourism promotion.

