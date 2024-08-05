Bulgaria Sees Decline in Milk and Butter Production, but Export Growth

In the first half of 2024, Bulgaria processed 500,000 tons of milk. Cow's cheese production saw the most significant growth, increasing by 10% compared to the previous year. Conversely, goat cheese production fell by 15%, reflecting a reduction in goat milk production. Butter production also decreased by 27%, while white brine cheese experienced a 5% increase. Yogurt production remained stable, with a slight rise of 2%.

The purchase price of cow's milk in Bulgaria has reached 0.91 leva per liter, a 3.4% increase on an annual basis. Wholesale fresh milk in a tetrapack is sold for 2.80 per liter, up 1.1% compared to the same period last year. Cow's cheese is priced at 14.20 leva per kg wholesale, marking a 2.3% annual increase.

Cow's milk production in Bulgaria during the first half of 2024 declined by 2.7% from the same period last year, totaling 479 million liters. In 2022, goat milk production was 25,000 liters, but it dropped to 19,000 liters in 2023, representing a significant decline. Sheep's milk production remained stable, while buffalo milk production also fell due to higher costs and climate change impacts.

Bulgarian dairy product exports grew by 5% from January to June 2024, reaching 45,000 tons. The main markets for these exports are EU countries, with a 4% increase, and third countries, which saw a substantial 12% growth. Meanwhile, imports of dairy products into Bulgaria also rose, though at a more moderate rate of 2% during the same period. Key suppliers include neighboring Greece and Romania, as well as other EU countries.

The average purchase price of cow's milk in the European Union is 0.53 euros per liter (about 1.04 leva per liter), indicating that Bulgarian producers receive a lower price compared to their European counterparts. This discrepancy is particularly noticeable when compared to leading producers like Germany and France, where prices are 0.55 euros per liter and 0.56 euros per liter, respectively.

Dairy prices are expected to continue rising in the second half of the year, driven by high production costs and increased demand. Despite these challenges, the sector remains stable, with Bulgarian producers seeking ways to optimize production and boost export potential.

