Bulgaria Seeks to Acquire IRIS-T Missile Systems from Germany

Bulgaria Faces Challenge of Legalizing 10 Billion Leva Before Euro Adoption
Approximately 10 billion leva from the gray economy, including bribes, tax evasion, and other illicit activities, must be clarified before Bulgaria adopts the euro
HOT: » Exclusive: NYT Best Selling Romance Author Meghan March on Overcoming Adversity and Embracing Storytelling
The Cabinet of Ministers has presented a project to the Parliament for investment spending aimed at acquiring IRIS anti-aircraft missile systems from Germany. Bulgaria has announced plans to purchase one IRIS-T SLM system at a total cost of 182,114,311 euros (356,184,633 leva). Additionally, there is consideration for acquiring up to five more IRIS-T SLM systems and one IRIS-T SLX long-range system, with pricing details outlined until 2032.
From July 22-24, 2024, workshops took place at the Ministry of Defense involving representatives from Germany's Federal Ministry of Defense and the German company Diehl Defense. These meetings focused on acquiring ground-based air defense systems IRIS-T as part of the European Sky Shield Initiative (ESSI). The goal was to finalize the draft Program Agreement between the defense ministries of Bulgaria and Germany and to discuss a draft supplement to the existing supply contract with Diehl Defense for the acquisition of these systems.
The planned signing of a program agreement between Bulgaria's Ministry of Defense and Germany's Federal Ministry of Defense is intended to allow Bulgaria to benefit from the terms of Germany's existing supply contract with Diehl Defence. This agreement is a part of the project for investment expenditure titled "Acquisition of anti-aircraft missile systems".
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
The Budget Committee in Bulgaria's National Assembly has given the green light for the acquisition of ammunition intended for Stryker combat vehicles
South Korean defense firm Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) is pushing to expand its footprint in the global light combat aircraft market with an updated version of its FA-50 fighter jets
A total of 3,838 employees in the Armed Forces of the Republic of Bulgaria continue to work while receiving a pension
Acting Bulgarian Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov has clarified that the airbase near Graf Ignatievo will not include facilities for storing nuclear weapons
Bulgarian Acting Minister of Defense Atanas Zapryanov announced that surplus supplies and property, deemed unnecessary for the Bulgarian army after thorough analysis, will be offered as military aid to Ukraine
Bulgaria's defense spending for this year is set to surpass the minimum 2% of its gross domestic product (GDP)
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU