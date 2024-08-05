Bulgaria Seeks to Acquire IRIS-T Missile Systems from Germany

Politics » DEFENSE | August 3, 2024, Saturday
Bulgaria Seeks to Acquire IRIS-T Missile Systems from Germany

The Cabinet of Ministers has presented a project to the Parliament for investment spending aimed at acquiring IRIS anti-aircraft missile systems from Germany. Bulgaria has announced plans to purchase one IRIS-T SLM system at a total cost of 182,114,311 euros (356,184,633 leva). Additionally, there is consideration for acquiring up to five more IRIS-T SLM systems and one IRIS-T SLX long-range system, with pricing details outlined until 2032.

From July 22-24, 2024, workshops took place at the Ministry of Defense involving representatives from Germany's Federal Ministry of Defense and the German company Diehl Defense. These meetings focused on acquiring ground-based air defense systems IRIS-T as part of the European Sky Shield Initiative (ESSI). The goal was to finalize the draft Program Agreement between the defense ministries of Bulgaria and Germany and to discuss a draft supplement to the existing supply contract with Diehl Defense for the acquisition of these systems.

The planned signing of a program agreement between Bulgaria's Ministry of Defense and Germany's Federal Ministry of Defense is intended to allow Bulgaria to benefit from the terms of Germany's existing supply contract with Diehl Defence. This agreement is a part of the project for investment expenditure titled "Acquisition of anti-aircraft missile systems".

