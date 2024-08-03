EU Minimum Wages: Bulgaria at Bottom, Luxembourg at Top

Bulgaria Faces Challenge of Legalizing 10 Billion Leva Before Euro Adoption
Approximately 10 billion leva from the gray economy, including bribes, tax evasion, and other illicit activities, must be clarified before Bulgaria adopts the euro
According to Eurostat data for July 2024, the lowest minimum wage within the EU is found in Bulgaria at 477 euros, while the highest is in Luxembourg at 2,570 euros. In the past year, Bulgaria's minimum wage has increased by 78 euros, and Luxembourg's by nearly 70 euros.
Following Bulgaria at the bottom of the minimum wage ranking are Hungary and Latvia, with minimum wages of 675 euros and 700 euros, respectively. Romania's minimum wage stands slightly higher at 743 euros.
At the opposite end of the spectrum, besides Luxembourg, other countries with minimum wages exceeding 2,000 euros include Ireland at 2,146 euros, the Netherlands at 2,134 euros, and both Belgium and Germany with over 2,050 euros. Poland's minimum wage is approaching 1,000 euros.
For comparative purposes, Eurostat also provides data on minimum wages in countries outside the European Union. As of July 2024, the minimum wage in the United States is just under 1,200 euros. In Serbia, it is 544 euros, in Turkey 568 euros, and in Ukraine, the minimum wage is 184 euros.
