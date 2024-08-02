'We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria' and 'There Is Such a People' Negotiate for Third Mandate

The parliamentary factions of "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) and "There Is Such a People" (TISP) convened to explore potential agreements for forming a government under a third mandate.

TISP leader Toshko Yordanov emphasized the need for a balanced state budget, advocating for equal income and expenditure. In response, Venetsia Angova from WCC-DB inquired about TISP’s proposals to combat the shadow economy. Yordanov suggested that reducing the administrative burden through digitization could diminish the gray economy.

Yordanov also criticized the excessive allocation of funds to the capital program of the budget, suggesting that such practices create financial buffers misused by the finance minister.

TISP proposed initiating a discussion on the necessity of a new Penal Code and stressed the importance of electing new members to the Anti-Corruption Commission. They also pointed out that the current procedures for the regulator need improvement.

Nadezhda Yordanova from WCC-DB insisted on adhering to the Constitutional Court’s decisions regarding judicial system changes, highlighting issues with the misuse of investigative secrecy by the prosecutor’s office. TISP concurred, asserting that investigative secrecy is crucial for ensuring the independence of investigative bodies.

The discussion also covered the potential introduction of pre-trial proceedings and improvements to the information system currently in use. TISP agreed with WCC-DB on the need for electronic justice, and Toshko Yordanov called for support for young families to address the demographic crisis, a stance shared by WCC-DB.

Bozhidar Bozhanov suggested establishing a new institution for digitized financial intelligence to combat corruption and proposed discussing the merger of existing services.

Bozhanov concluded that the priorities discussed would be reviewed by their respective parties, and next steps would be communicated. Yordanov urged for a swift follow-up on these discussions.