Bulgaria’s Svetlana Staneva to Face Controversial Boxer Lin Yu-Ting in Paris

Sports | August 2, 2024, Friday // 18:05
Svetlana Staneva, Bulgaria's representative in the Olympic boxing tournament, has begun her campaign in the 57 kg weight category at the Paris 2024 Games with a decisive victory. Kamenova advanced by defeating Irish boxer Michaela Walsh via unanimous decision.

In her next bout, Staneva will face the controversial Taiwanese athlete Lin Yu-Ting. Lin gained notoriety last year after failing a gender test, though the International Olympic Committee allowed the athlete to compete in Paris 2024. Kamenova had previously encountered Lin at the World Championships in New Delhi, where she lost in the quarterfinals. Following Lin's disqualification, Staneva was awarded the bronze medal.

During her match against Walsh, Staneva utilized feints and right straights from a reverse guard stance. She demonstrated superior footwork in the early stages, while Walsh remained more reserved in the ring. The Moroccan referee, needed to prompt both boxers to be more active as the first round progressed.

The first round saw minimal action, with both fighters focusing on clinches rather than landing significant punches. Walsh maintained a long distance, and Staneva's attempts to land right straights were ineffective. Nevertheless, the round was awarded to Staneva with a score of 5-0.

Under the guidance of coach Borislav Georgiev, Staneva focused on counterattacking, which proved successful. Despite encouragement for Walsh to be more aggressive, the Irish boxer continued to fight passively. Walsh's rare aggressive bursts posed some risk, but Staneva effectively responded with forehands, and Walsh occasionally advanced with both hands.

Staneva secured the second round with another 5-0 score. She adhered to her coach's advice to avoid unnecessary risks and maintain distance with her right hand. As the match continued, Walsh's behavior became increasingly erratic, including a dirty clinch 40 seconds before the end. Although Walsh landed one notable punch while Kamenova was momentarily unguarded, it was not enough to alter the outcome. The victory was firmly awarded to Staneva.

Svetlana Staneva's achievements include being the European champion from Belgrade 2024, a silver medalist from the European Championships in Bucharest 2014 and Budva 2022, and a bronze medalist at the World Championships in New Delhi last year. Her performance at the European Games in Poland in 2023 earned her a silver medal, securing her qualification for the Paris 2024 Games.

