Bulgaria to Host First-Ever Global Artificial Intelligence Olympiad

Bulgaria Faces Challenge of Legalizing 10 Billion Leva Before Euro Adoption
Approximately 10 billion leva from the gray economy, including bribes, tax evasion, and other illicit activities, must be clarified before Bulgaria adopts the euro
On the eve of the inaugural Artificial Intelligence Olympiad, Bulgarian students have achieved notable success, securing 58 medals across various Science Olympiads this year alone. This announcement was made by Minister of Education and Science, Galin Tsokov. The Ministry of Education and Science, in collaboration with the Municipality of Burgas, is playing a key role as one of the primary institutional partners for this landmark event. The AI Olympiad, set to be the first of its kind globally, will welcome 200 students from across the world to Bulgaria.
Minister Tsokov highlighted that 44 teams have already confirmed their participation, including two from Bulgaria. He emphasized that this new Olympiad on artificial intelligence continues Bulgaria's tradition of hosting significant international competitions.
Elena Marinova, a co-creator of the Olympiad, explained that the competition will feature both theoretical and practical rounds. The theoretical portion will focus on advancements in artificial intelligence, covering topics such as natural language processing, machine learning, and computer vision. The practical segment will involve hands-on activities, allowing participants to collaborate with AI tools to create projects.
The Olympiad is set to take place from August 10 to 14 and is backed by prominent universities and major tech companies from around the globe. The event will also include parallel activities, some of which will be open to the general public.
