Bulgaria: 'Revival' Party Rejects Coalition with DPS, Citing Need for Independent Governance

Bulgarian right-wing party "Revival" (Vazrazhdane) has declared it will not support a government backed by the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), regardless of Peevski's involvement. Kostadin Kostadinov, the party chairman, emphasized this stance during a meeting with "There Is Such a People" (TISP) for potential support on the third mandate.

During the discussions, Kostadinov stressed the need for governance without GERB and DPS, highlighting the severe crisis within the status quo and the necessity for restoring independent statehood. He noted that despite ongoing talks, there is evident support for DPS, with or without Peevski, and asserted that this remains the primary issue. Kostadinov emphasized that decisive actions require a more homogeneous government, distancing "Revival" from any collaboration with GERB and DPS.

TISP met with "Revival" to explore potential support for the third mandate, finding common ground on issues like referendums and the demographic crisis, although significant differences persisted in the foreign policy sector. Discrepancies also emerged regarding the vision for the role of the chief prosecutor.

Stanislav Balabanov from TISP acknowledged a consensus on the topic of referendums, noting the legal hurdles previously encountered and proposing changes to make referendums more accessible. He suggested extending the signature collection period from three to six months and increasing the threshold to 200,000. Despite political differences, Balabanov stressed the importance of consulting Bulgarians on such matters.

Kostadin Kostadinov from "Revival" expressed support for the proposed changes, emphasizing the need to restore the people's rights. He highlighted that their bill is based on Swiss law, underscoring the commitment to direct democracy.

In foreign policy discussions, TISP's Dimitar Gurdev stated that they would not entertain conversations about withdrawing Bulgaria from the EU and NATO. However, he acknowledged common ground on several other policies and warned about the implications of creating a heterogeneous government consisting of five or six parties. Gurdev expressed skepticism about the portfolio Bulgaria might receive for a European Commissioner.

Kostadinov reiterated "Revival's" stance on NATO, advocating for a referendum and the abolition of foreign military bases. He expressed skepticism about Bulgaria's potential European Commissioner portfolio and emphasized the need for a flexible and independent foreign policy. Kostadinov also highlighted the importance of resolving the Macedonian issue by seeking allies and proposed the establishment of a Ministry of Bulgarians Abroad to address the needs of the diaspora.

TISP's Toshko Yordanov stated that they would vote against any referendum on leaving NATO, reiterating their commitment to the alliance. He also discussed the election of the chief prosecutor, advocating for direct election while acknowledging the significant resources required. Yordanov expressed a desire to find common ground for change over the next few years.

Kostadinov, on the other hand, called for the complete abolition of the chief prosecutor's office, questioning the role of the Minister of Justice and criticizing the influence of Peevski on previous Prosecutor Generals. He noted the lack of broader support for this position, except from TISP.