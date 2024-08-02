Are Men Competing as Women in the Olympics? The Facts Say: 'No!'

Sports | Author: Vasilena Dotkova, Factcheck.bg |August 2, 2024, Friday // 14:34
Bulgaria: Are Men Competing as Women in the Olympics? The Facts Say: 'No!' Lin Yu-Ting (left) and Imane Khelif (right)

The decision by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to allow Algerian Imane Khelif and Taiwanese Lin Yu-Ting to participate in boxing competitions has sparked heated debates recently. Both athletes were disqualified during the world championships in Delhi last year, with the International Boxing Association stating they did not meet the requirements for the women's category.

Amid this, viral social media posts claim the IOC has permitted transwomen to compete in the women's category, with some users alleging that "men are beating women." Factcheck.bg has compiled known facts about the case.

Khelif and Yu-Ting do not identify as transwomen. They have consistently competed in women's competitions and have not identified as transwomen. However, in March 2023, the International Boxing Association disqualified them during the world championships in Delhi, just before Khelif's final match for the gold medal. A Thai competitor, previously eliminated in the semi-final, replaced her. Lin Yu-Ting was stripped of her bronze medal.

The International Boxing Association stated that the disqualification decision was not based on testosterone levels but another validated laboratory study, the specifics of which remain confidential. According to meeting minutes, the decision was made solely by IBA general secretary Umar Kremlev and later ratified by the board of directors. Kremlev later stated on his Telegram channel that the boxers were excluded because they "have XY chromosomes," though this information is not officially disclosed by the IBA.

There is no publicly known data on whether either boxer is intersex, a term describing individuals who cannot be unequivocally classified as male or female biologically. The IBA, which organized last year's world championship, is not recognized by the IOC due to corruption and governance issues. It was expelled in 2023, and its appeal was rejected by a Swiss court. An alternative federation, World Boxing, now has 37 national boxing federations as members and hopes to manage boxing competitions in the next Olympic Games.

The IOC's stance on Khelif and Yu-Ting was clarified during a July 30 press conference by spokesperson Mark Adams, who stated that both athletes meet the criteria for competing in the women's category. He emphasized that the decision was made on an expert level, noting that the athletes are passport women and have competed as women for years. The IOC's position is supported by Boris van der Vorst, president of World Boxing, who urged that gender issues be left to experts.

Khelif and Yu-Ting have numerous honors from previous competitions and have participated in tournaments without issues. Khelif has a gold medal from the 2022 Strandja Cup in Bulgaria.

Gender verification and doping tests have a long history in the Olympics. Men are traditionally thought to have a competitive advantage due to biological characteristics like higher testosterone and greater muscle mass. Yet, there are historical instances of athletes with biological variations, such as androgen resistance, competing without an advantage over women. The IOC stopped routine gender testing in 1999, effective from the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

The IOC allows individual federations to decide on the participation of transgender athletes. Guidelines published in 2021 include principles like inclusion, non-discrimination, and evidence-based decisions. Many sports now prohibit transwomen from competing as women, and some have created an "open" category. At the Paris Games, no transwomen are participating, according to various media monitoring the topic.

/Vasilena Dotkova, Factcheck.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: boxing, Khelif, Yu-Ting, women

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Svetlana Staneva to Face Controversial Boxer Lin Yu-Ting in Paris

Svetlana Kamenova, Bulgaria's representative in the Olympic boxing tournament, has begun her campaign in the 57 kg weight category at the Paris 2024 Games with a decisive victory

Sports | August 2, 2024, Friday // 18:05

Italian Male Boxer Challenges Khelif Following Controversial Victory at the Olympics

Italian boxing champion Gianmarco Cardillo has publicly revealed that he has been feeling like a woman for the past 15 days and has expressed a desire to fight Algerian Imane Khelif

Sports | August 2, 2024, Friday // 11:15

Hungarian Boxer to Face Controversial Opponent Imane Khelif: 'There Were Rumors She Was a Boy'

The Hungarian Anna Luca Hamori is set to faceImane Khelif, the Algerian boxer at the center of the biggest scandal at the Paris Olympics

Sports | August 2, 2024, Friday // 09:06

Third Bulgarian Boxer Reaches Quarterfinals at Paris Olympics

Bulgarian national Javier Ibanez has advanced to the quarterfinals in the 57-kilogram category of the Olympic boxing tournament in Paris

Sports | August 1, 2024, Thursday // 09:16

Bulgarian Boxer Rami Kiwan Triumphs Over Polish Opponent in Paris Olympics

Bulgaria's European champion, Rami Kiwan, made an impressive debut by easily advancing to the 1/8 finals of the Olympic boxing tournament in Paris

Sports | July 28, 2024, Sunday // 16:05

Historic Victory: Bulgaria's Under-18 Women's Team Wins European Title!

Bulgaria has won the European Volleyball Championship!

Sports | July 14, 2024, Sunday // 10:01
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Sports

Bulgaria’s Svetlana Staneva to Face Controversial Boxer Lin Yu-Ting in Paris

Svetlana Kamenova, Bulgaria's representative in the Olympic boxing tournament, has begun her campaign in the 57 kg weight category at the Paris 2024 Games with a decisive victory

Sports | August 2, 2024, Friday // 18:05

Italian Male Boxer Challenges Khelif Following Controversial Victory at the Olympics

Italian boxing champion Gianmarco Cardillo has publicly revealed that he has been feeling like a woman for the past 15 days and has expressed a desire to fight Algerian Imane Khelif

Sports | August 2, 2024, Friday // 11:15

Hungarian Boxer to Face Controversial Opponent Imane Khelif: 'There Were Rumors She Was a Boy'

The Hungarian Anna Luca Hamori is set to faceImane Khelif, the Algerian boxer at the center of the biggest scandal at the Paris Olympics

Sports | August 2, 2024, Friday // 09:06

Paris Olympics: Italian Fighter Breaks Down in Tears Against Trans Boxer in 46 Seconds! (VIDEO)

Italy's Angela Carini halted her Olympic welterweight boxing match against trans boxer Imane Khelifin in Paris after just 46 seconds and two punches

Sports | August 1, 2024, Thursday // 16:00

Bulgaria's Desislava Angelova Secures Spot in Skiff Medal Race at the Olympics

In the Olympic regatta in Paris, Bulgaria has secured a finalist spot in the skiff event with Desislava Angelova making a notable debut

Sports | August 1, 2024, Thursday // 13:08

Third Bulgarian Boxer Reaches Quarterfinals at Paris Olympics

Bulgarian national Javier Ibanez has advanced to the quarterfinals in the 57-kilogram category of the Olympic boxing tournament in Paris

Sports | August 1, 2024, Thursday // 09:16
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria