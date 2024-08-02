Al Jazeera Journalist Killed in Gaza Airstrike, Accused of Hamas Ties by Israeli Forces

Al Jazeera journalist Ismail Al Ghoul was killed in an airstrike in Gaza, with the Israel Defense Forces suspecting him of being a Hamas agent and participating in the October 7 attack on Israel, Reuters reported.

Al Jazeera rejected these allegations, calling them an unfounded attempt to justify the deliberate killing of its journalists. The Qatari television network stated that no evidence, documents, or videos were provided to support the accusations against Al Ghoul, and it reserved the right to take legal action against those responsible.

According to Al Jazeera, Ismail Al Ghoul and his cameraman Rami Ar Rifi were killed in an Israeli attack in Gaza City while filming near the house of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in Tehran, Iran.

The Israeli army claimed that Ismail Al Ghoul was a member of the elite Nakba team involved in the October 7 attack, asserting that he provided instructions to Hamas fighters on filming operations and participated in recording and promoting attacks on Israeli military targets.

Al Jazeera countered that Al Ghoul had been working for the media outlet since November 2023 solely as a journalist. The Hamas-controlled Gaza government's press office noted that the deaths of these two journalists brought the total number of media representatives killed by Israel since October 7 to 165.

