Society » INCIDENTS | August 2, 2024, Friday // 13:40
Bulgaria: Fires Rage Across Bulgarian Mountains: Pirin Blaze Covers 6,000 Decares

Firefighters are battling major blazes in several Bulgarian mountain regions, including Pirin, Slavyanka, and Maleshev. In Pirin, the fire has spread across approximately 6,000 decares of coniferous forest. Despite current low-lying activity with 10 active outbreaks, the situation remains volatile, with strong winds potentially exacerbating the fire. No immediate threat is reported to the residents of Dyakovtsi, though there is preparedness for evacuation if needed. The fire initially caused significant damage in the smaller hamlet of Senokos, where four houses were destroyed.

Efforts to control the fire involve aviation equipment and ground teams. Eleven fire engines, 70 forest workers with off-road vehicles, park rangers, and 25 volunteers are on the scene. One Swedish plane from the European Disaster Relief Mechanism joined the fight, while another experienced technical issues. Additional aircraft from Europe are expected, though the military helicopter has not yet been deployed.

In the Maleshev mountain region, a fire covering 13,000 acres is being tackled with heavy machinery. In Slavyanka Mountain, on the Bulgarian-Greek border, the fire has advanced about 300 meters into Bulgarian territory, burning 600 acres. Approximately 100 firefighters are actively working to control this blaze.

A high fire risk has been forecasted for tomorrow, with a red warning issued for most of Northern Bulgaria, southeastern regions, and areas around Plovdiv, Kardzhali, Haskovo, and the Struma River. This alert indicates the potential for fast-spreading, difficult-to-contain fires.

In a separate incident, police in Montana have identified two 7-year-old boys as responsible for a house fire in Gabrovnitsa. On July 26, the boys deliberately set fire to a 42-year-old resident’s property, resulting in the destruction of the roof and some household items. The investigation is ongoing, and the boys, who have no prior criminal record, are currently the focus of pre-trial proceedings.

