Italian Male Boxer Challenges Khelif Following Controversial Victory at the Olympics

Sports | August 2, 2024, Friday // 11:15
Bulgaria: Italian Male Boxer Challenges Khelif Following Controversial Victory at the Olympics

Italian boxing champion Gianmarco Cardillo has publicly revealed that he has been feeling like a woman for the past 15 days and has expressed a desire to fight Algerian Imane Khelif. This announcement follows Khelif's controversial victory in the 1/8 finals of the Olympic tournament in Paris, where she defeated Cardillo's compatriot, Angela, in just 46 seconds. Angela cited the severity of Khelif's punches as the reason for her decision to stop the match to avoid further injury.

Khelif, one of the two female boxers with male chromosomes permitted by the IOC to compete against women at the Games, has sparked significant controversy. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic voiced his disapproval, stating, "Men come, beat women, and take medals. Madness has started to rule the world and everyone has gone crazy," reports bTV.

Imane Khelif's aunt, Nadia, has also spoken out against the criticism. Appearing on Nova TV, she defended Khelif, asserting, "I think what's happening is a great injustice to an athlete of her stature. They are unfairly targeting her. She underwent medical tests which revealed atypical results for a woman, but she is not to blame for this. She is not a man."

Nadia recounted that Khelif, who has been passionate about boxing since a young age, faced no issues until recently. Despite a successful career abroad and winning numerous awards, she encountered significant controversy starting with the World Boxing Championships in India last year. "We didn’t understand why this was happening. She started from scratch but was expelled from the tournament. We were disgusted and confused by this setback," Nadia said.

She added that Khelif is struggling emotionally but remains composed and focused. "Imane is a true athlete, supported by her family and the entire Algerian nation. However, she is deeply affected by these events. If she didn’t have this support, she might have crumbled," Nadia explained.

Nadia concluded by emphasizing that the situation feels like a deliberate attempt to undermine Khelif's achievements. "She shines like a star, and it feels like they want to bring her down. This is a tremendous blow to our family and reflects a huge injustice," she said.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Cardillo, boxing, Khelif

Related Articles:

Bulgaria’s Svetlana Staneva to Face Controversial Boxer Lin Yu-Ting in Paris

Svetlana Kamenova, Bulgaria's representative in the Olympic boxing tournament, has begun her campaign in the 57 kg weight category at the Paris 2024 Games with a decisive victory

Sports | August 2, 2024, Friday // 18:05

Are Men Competing as Women in the Olympics? The Facts Say: 'No!'

The decision by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to allow Algerian Imane Khelif and Taiwanese Lin Yu-Ting to participate in boxing competitions has sparked heated debates recently

Sports | August 2, 2024, Friday // 14:34

Hungarian Boxer to Face Controversial Opponent Imane Khelif: 'There Were Rumors She Was a Boy'

The Hungarian Anna Luca Hamori is set to faceImane Khelif, the Algerian boxer at the center of the biggest scandal at the Paris Olympics

Sports | August 2, 2024, Friday // 09:06

Third Bulgarian Boxer Reaches Quarterfinals at Paris Olympics

Bulgarian national Javier Ibanez has advanced to the quarterfinals in the 57-kilogram category of the Olympic boxing tournament in Paris

Sports | August 1, 2024, Thursday // 09:16

Bulgarian Boxer Rami Kiwan Triumphs Over Polish Opponent in Paris Olympics

Bulgaria's European champion, Rami Kiwan, made an impressive debut by easily advancing to the 1/8 finals of the Olympic boxing tournament in Paris

Sports | July 28, 2024, Sunday // 16:05

Bulgaria's Kubrat Pulev Clinches WBA International Heavyweight Title with Victory in Sofia

Bulgarian boxing sensation Kubrat Pulev triumphed in a spectacular showdown at Arena Sofia, securing the World Boxing Association's international heavyweight title after a hard-fought battle against Ukrainian challenger Ihor Shevadzutskyi

Sports | March 31, 2024, Sunday // 09:51
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Sports

Bulgaria’s Svetlana Staneva to Face Controversial Boxer Lin Yu-Ting in Paris

Svetlana Kamenova, Bulgaria's representative in the Olympic boxing tournament, has begun her campaign in the 57 kg weight category at the Paris 2024 Games with a decisive victory

Sports | August 2, 2024, Friday // 18:05

Are Men Competing as Women in the Olympics? The Facts Say: 'No!'

The decision by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to allow Algerian Imane Khelif and Taiwanese Lin Yu-Ting to participate in boxing competitions has sparked heated debates recently

Sports | August 2, 2024, Friday // 14:34

Hungarian Boxer to Face Controversial Opponent Imane Khelif: 'There Were Rumors She Was a Boy'

The Hungarian Anna Luca Hamori is set to faceImane Khelif, the Algerian boxer at the center of the biggest scandal at the Paris Olympics

Sports | August 2, 2024, Friday // 09:06

Paris Olympics: Italian Fighter Breaks Down in Tears Against Trans Boxer in 46 Seconds! (VIDEO)

Italy's Angela Carini halted her Olympic welterweight boxing match against trans boxer Imane Khelifin in Paris after just 46 seconds and two punches

Sports | August 1, 2024, Thursday // 16:00

Bulgaria's Desislava Angelova Secures Spot in Skiff Medal Race at the Olympics

In the Olympic regatta in Paris, Bulgaria has secured a finalist spot in the skiff event with Desislava Angelova making a notable debut

Sports | August 1, 2024, Thursday // 13:08

Third Bulgarian Boxer Reaches Quarterfinals at Paris Olympics

Bulgarian national Javier Ibanez has advanced to the quarterfinals in the 57-kilogram category of the Olympic boxing tournament in Paris

Sports | August 1, 2024, Thursday // 09:16
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria