Plovdiv Faces Severe Air Pollution as Fine Dust Levels Soar Sevenfold

The air quality in Plovdiv has significantly deteriorated, with fine dust particle levels exceeding the norms by seven times, according to Ivan Stoyanov, the Deputy Mayor for Ecology and Health. Stoyanov, who is currently at the Tsalapitsa fire site, reported that mobile air quality stations detected a concentration of 350 mg/m³ of fine dust particles (FDP) 10.

Data from stationary air quality stations in the city reveal a troubling increase in pollution throughout the morning. The Automatic Measuring Station (AMS) "Kamenitsa" recorded 71 µg/m³ at 7:00 a.m., 106 µg/m³ at 8:00 a.m., and 138 µg/m³ at 9:00 a.m. Meanwhile, the AMS "Trakia" showed 50 µg/m³ at 7:00 a.m., 348 µg/m³ at 8:00 a.m., and 119 µg/m³ at 9:00 a.m.

The Regional Health Inspection (RHI) has advised residents to keep windows closed and for those who are elderly, sick, or young children to stay indoors if possible. Those who need to go outside should wear protective masks.

Regional Governor Prof. Hristina Yancheva has convened the Regional Crisis Staff due to the fire at the Tsalapitsa landfill, which has been contributing to the high levels of pollution in Plovdiv. An update from the crisis staff will be provided later.

Prof. Yancheva noted that although there has been an excess of fine dust particles since the morning, recent hours have shown a decrease in these levels. The municipality of Plovdiv is coordinating with RHI to issue guidelines for residents, which will remain in effect through tomorrow morning due to the ongoing presence of the dust cloud.

The fire is currently under control, but firefighting efforts continue with significant resources deployed at the scene. The fire has not been fully contained as of now.