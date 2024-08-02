Borissov Alleges Majority Shift in Parliament Amid Corruption and Diplomatic Controversies

Boyko Borissov has claimed that a majority in the Bulgarian parliament is forming around Delyan Peevski, Kostadin Kostadinov, and Kiril Petkov. Speaking on the sidelines of the parliament, Borissov criticized the media's portrayal of the political dynamics, asserting that Peevski, Kostadinov, and Petkov have successfully gathered a majority. He questioned the relevance of parliamentary involvement in mayoral issues, suggesting that recent actions demonstrate a clear majority alignment.

Borissov also addressed the upcoming talks with "There Is Such a People" (TISP), indicating that these discussions will be approached with seriousness, respect, and a statesmanlike attitude. He expressed doubts about the stability of a majority that excludes "Revival" (Vazrazhdane) and parts of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), noting the current lack of stability across all political parties.

Delyan Peevski responded to criticisms regarding alleged corruption in the energy sector. Peevski dismissed concerns about GERB’s involvement in corruption, emphasizing that the public will determine who is deemed good or bad through elections. He criticized the portrayal of corruption issues and expressed his disinterest in continuing debates about the integrity of political figures, specifically mentioning Rumen Radev and Nikolai Koprinkov as part of the ongoing scrutiny.

Kostadin Kostadinov, leader of "Revival," spoke out about the arrest of Milan Dimitrov, who is currently in a Greek prison awaiting extradition to the USA on charges related to exporting dual-use goods to Russia. Kostadinov condemned the Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs for inaction and described the charges against Dimitrov as fabricated. He argued that the arrest warrant is illegitimate and accused the Greek authorities of subjecting Dimitrov to inhumane conditions, suggesting that his only fault was his trade relations with Russia.