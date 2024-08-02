US Rejects Maduro’s Victory Claim, Backs Opposition Leader Gonzalez
The US has recognized Edmundo Gonzalez, the opposition candidate in Venezuela, as the winner of the recent presidential election, citing "overwhelming evidence" and rejecting the claim of victory made by incumbent President Nicolas Maduro.
According to the Venezuelan opposition, preliminary results covering about 90 percent of the vote show Gonzalez received more than twice the support of Maduro. These results were published in detail on a public website. In contrast, the Venezuelan government has only released the total number of votes for each candidate without further breakdown.
Leaders from Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia have urged Venezuela to disclose the detailed results section by section to ensure transparency.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Al Jazeera Journalist Killed in Gaza Airstrike, Accused of Hamas Ties by Israeli Forces
Al Jazeera journalist Ismail Al Ghoul was killed in an airstrike in Gaza
Russian Arrested in Paris for Alleged Sabotage Spoke to the FSB from Varna
Kirill Gryaznov, a Russian national, has drawn significant attention due to his recent actions and subsequent arrest in Paris
Hezbollah Launches Rocket Attacks on Northern Israel in Retaliation
The Lebanese Shia group Hezbollah launched rockets into northern Israel
US Celebrates Release of Gershkovich and Whelan as Largest Prisoner Exchange Since the Cold War Concludes
US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris welcomed journalist Evan Gershkovich and former US Marine Paul Whelan, who landed in the US after their release in a major prisoner swap with Russia
Tehran Vows Revenge: Khamenei Directs Military Action Against Israel
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has ordered a direct strike against Israel following the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran
Russia and US Set for Massive Prisoner Exchange, Including Journalists and Marines
Russia is set to release Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former US Marine Paul Whelan in a major prisoner swap with the US