US Rejects Maduro’s Victory Claim, Backs Opposition Leader Gonzalez

World | August 2, 2024, Friday // 10:05
Bulgaria:

The US has recognized Edmundo Gonzalez, the opposition candidate in Venezuela, as the winner of the recent presidential election, citing "overwhelming evidence" and rejecting the claim of victory made by incumbent President Nicolas Maduro.

According to the Venezuelan opposition, preliminary results covering about 90 percent of the vote show Gonzalez received more than twice the support of Maduro. These results were published in detail on a public website. In contrast, the Venezuelan government has only released the total number of votes for each candidate without further breakdown.

Leaders from Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia have urged Venezuela to disclose the detailed results section by section to ensure transparency.

