Al Jazeera Journalist Killed in Gaza Airstrike, Accused of Hamas Ties by Israeli Forces
Al Jazeera journalist Ismail Al Ghoul was killed in an airstrike in Gaza
HOT: » Exclusive: NYT Best Selling Romance Author Meghan March on Overcoming Adversity and Embracing Storytelling
The Lebanese Shia group Hezbollah launched rockets into northern Israel, shortly after Israel's National Security Council issued a warning about potential attacks by Hezbollah and the Palestinian group Hamas. The warning mentioned possible assaults on Jewish institutions and Israeli missions abroad.
Hezbollah claimed responsibility for firing dozens of rockets into northern Israel in retaliation for an airstrike that killed four Syrians in southern Lebanon. The Israeli military reported that some of the rockets were intercepted while the rest landed in unpopulated areas. In response, the Israeli Air Force targeted the site in southern Lebanon from which the rockets were launched.
Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah had previously stated that Israel would face a strong response for the recent killings of the group's top commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut and Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. Haniyeh is set to be buried in Qatar today, where he had lived in recent years. Before the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, Haniyeh had been granted asylum in Turkey, which is observing a Day of National Mourning today. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who declared mourning in solidarity with the Palestinian cause, expressed concerns to US President Joe Biden about Israel's intentions to extend the Gaza conflict regionally.
President Biden also spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, reaffirming US commitment to Israel's security in the face of threats from Iran. Biden emphasized the importance of ongoing efforts to de-escalate regional tensions, according to a White House statement.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Al Jazeera journalist Ismail Al Ghoul was killed in an airstrike in Gaza
Kirill Gryaznov, a Russian national, has drawn significant attention due to his recent actions and subsequent arrest in Paris
The US has recognized Edmundo Gonzalez, the opposition candidate in Venezuela, as the winner of the recent presidential election
US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris welcomed journalist Evan Gershkovich and former US Marine Paul Whelan, who landed in the US after their release in a major prisoner swap with Russia
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has ordered a direct strike against Israel following the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran
Russia is set to release Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former US Marine Paul Whelan in a major prisoner swap with the US
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU