Hezbollah Launches Rocket Attacks on Northern Israel in Retaliation

World | August 2, 2024, Friday // 09:22
The Lebanese Shia group Hezbollah launched rockets into northern Israel, shortly after Israel's National Security Council issued a warning about potential attacks by Hezbollah and the Palestinian group Hamas. The warning mentioned possible assaults on Jewish institutions and Israeli missions abroad.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for firing dozens of rockets into northern Israel in retaliation for an airstrike that killed four Syrians in southern Lebanon. The Israeli military reported that some of the rockets were intercepted while the rest landed in unpopulated areas. In response, the Israeli Air Force targeted the site in southern Lebanon from which the rockets were launched.

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah had previously stated that Israel would face a strong response for the recent killings of the group's top commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut and Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. Haniyeh is set to be buried in Qatar today, where he had lived in recent years. Before the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, Haniyeh had been granted asylum in Turkey, which is observing a Day of National Mourning today. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who declared mourning in solidarity with the Palestinian cause, expressed concerns to US President Joe Biden about Israel's intentions to extend the Gaza conflict regionally.

President Biden also spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, reaffirming US commitment to Israel's security in the face of threats from Iran. Biden emphasized the importance of ongoing efforts to de-escalate regional tensions, according to a White House statement.

