Sports | August 2, 2024, Friday // 09:06
Bulgaria: Hungarian Boxer to Face Controversial Opponent Imane Khelif: 'There Were Rumors She Was a Boy'

The Hungarian Anna Luca Hamori is set to faceImane Khelif, the Algerian boxer at the center of the biggest scandal at the Paris Olympics. Khelif won her final bout of the boxing tournament in under a minute after Italy's Angela Carini withdrew, unable to handle Khelif's powerful punches.

Hamori expresses apprehension in the hours leading up to the match, but it appears she will still step into the ring, despite potential risks to her health. The bout between the Hungarian and her Algerian opponent is scheduled for tomorrow, August 3, at 18:22 Bulgarian time.

"There were rumors that she was a boy, and she was pulled from the World Championships two years ago. This didn't surprise me because she has a very boyish build. If someone allowed her to compete here, it must have been proven that she is a girl. I don't know the details, and I don't care right now. I'll be even more confident if I can beat him," said Hamori.

"I don't know her personally and haven't even sparred with her in training, but I've seen her in competitions. We haven't faced each other yet, but it doesn't matter. I will do everything to win because the medal is the goal I came here for,” she added.

Related Articles:

Are Men Competing as Women in the Olympics? The Facts Say: 'No!'

The decision by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to allow Algerian Imane Khelif and Taiwanese Lin Yu-Ting to participate in boxing competitions has sparked heated debates recently

Sports | August 2, 2024, Friday // 14:34

Italian Male Boxer Challenges Khelif Following Controversial Victory at the Olympics

Italian boxing champion Gianmarco Cardillo has publicly revealed that he has been feeling like a woman for the past 15 days and has expressed a desire to fight Algerian Imane Khelif

Sports | August 2, 2024, Friday // 11:15

Paris Olympics: Italian Fighter Breaks Down in Tears Against Trans Boxer in 46 Seconds! (VIDEO)

Italy's Angela Carini halted her Olympic welterweight boxing match against trans boxer Imane Khelifin in Paris after just 46 seconds and two punches

Sports | August 1, 2024, Thursday // 16:00

Impressive Performance: Bulgaria Among Top Three in European Boxing Championships Medals

Bulgarian boxing, having secured two titles and a combined 11 medals, now looks towards the Olympic Games after its strong showing at the European Championships in Belgrade, Serbia

Sports | April 29, 2024, Monday // 14:32

Official: Kubrat Pulev will Fight Anthony Joshua

The fight between Kubrat Pulev and Anthony Joshua is already a fact.

Sports | January 16, 2020, Thursday // 12:59

Kubrat Pulev's Next Opponent - Ex Prisoner

The match will be played on November 9 in California.

Sports | October 8, 2019, Tuesday // 14:24
