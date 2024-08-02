Hungarian Boxer to Face Controversial Opponent Imane Khelif: 'There Were Rumors She Was a Boy'

The Hungarian Anna Luca Hamori is set to faceImane Khelif, the Algerian boxer at the center of the biggest scandal at the Paris Olympics. Khelif won her final bout of the boxing tournament in under a minute after Italy's Angela Carini withdrew, unable to handle Khelif's powerful punches.

Hamori expresses apprehension in the hours leading up to the match, but it appears she will still step into the ring, despite potential risks to her health. The bout between the Hungarian and her Algerian opponent is scheduled for tomorrow, August 3, at 18:22 Bulgarian time.

"There were rumors that she was a boy, and she was pulled from the World Championships two years ago. This didn't surprise me because she has a very boyish build. If someone allowed her to compete here, it must have been proven that she is a girl. I don't know the details, and I don't care right now. I'll be even more confident if I can beat him," said Hamori.

"I don't know her personally and haven't even sparred with her in training, but I've seen her in competitions. We haven't faced each other yet, but it doesn't matter. I will do everything to win because the medal is the goal I came here for,” she added.