Approval Secured for Stryker Combat Vehicle Ammo Purchase in Bulgaria

The Budget Committee in Bulgaria's National Assembly has given the green light for the acquisition of ammunition intended for Stryker combat vehicles. The contract, valued at over 64 million dollars, will be paid in installments over several years.

Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov confirmed that the price agreed upon for the ammunition would not increase. Each batch of ammunition will undergo testing before acceptance.

During the meeting, it was noted that the ammunition has a shelf life of 50 years.

In December 2023, Bulgaria advanced its ground forces modernization by making an initial payment of around 263 million dollars for Stryker armored vehicles, as announced by then-Defense Minister Todor Tagarev.

This payment fulfilled a key requirement for the contract's activation, which was set to expire on December 15. 2023.

The Stryker armored vehicle is a versatile, wheeled combat vehicle used primarily by the US Army. Designed for rapid deployment and adaptability, it features a high degree of mobility and protection, making it suitable for a variety of combat scenarios.

The vehicle is equipped with advanced technology, including electronic systems for communication and navigation, and can be configured with different weapons and equipment based on mission requirements. Its modular design allows for quick reconfiguration, enhancing its effectiveness in diverse operational environments.

The Stryker's robust armor and mobility make it a key asset for modern armored warfare and peacekeeping missions.