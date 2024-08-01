Tehran Vows Revenge: Khamenei Directs Military Action Against Israel
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has ordered a direct strike against Israel following the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. The New York Times, citing three Iranian officials including members of the Revolutionary Guard, reported that Khamenei issued the command during an emergency meeting of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council on Wednesday morning. This meeting occurred shortly after Tehran announced Haniyeh’s death.
Iran and Hamas have accused Israel of being behind Haniyeh’s assassination, though Tel Aviv has not confirmed or denied involvement. Haniyeh was in Tehran for the inauguration of Iran’s newly elected president, Masoud Pezeshkian.
Khamenei, who holds supreme authority over Iranian state affairs and is the supreme commander of the armed forces, has directed military commanders in both the Revolutionary Guards and the army to prepare for potential offensive and defensive actions. This preparation is in response to the possibility of escalating conflict or retaliatory strikes by Israel or the US.
In a public statement, Khamenei described revenge for Haniyeh’s death as "Tehran's duty," emphasizing that the killing occurred on Iranian soil and vowing that Israel would face "severe punishment."
Iran has a history of retaliatory actions; in mid-April, the Islamic Republic launched a substantial missile attack in response to an Israeli assault on its embassy in Damascus, which resulted in the deaths of several Iranian military commanders.
