Tehran Vows Revenge: Khamenei Directs Military Action Against Israel

World | August 1, 2024, Thursday // 17:41
Bulgaria: Tehran Vows Revenge: Khamenei Directs Military Action Against Israel

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has ordered a direct strike against Israel following the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. The New York Times, citing three Iranian officials including members of the Revolutionary Guard, reported that Khamenei issued the command during an emergency meeting of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council on Wednesday morning. This meeting occurred shortly after Tehran announced Haniyeh’s death.

Iran and Hamas have accused Israel of being behind Haniyeh’s assassination, though Tel Aviv has not confirmed or denied involvement. Haniyeh was in Tehran for the inauguration of Iran’s newly elected president, Masoud Pezeshkian.

Khamenei, who holds supreme authority over Iranian state affairs and is the supreme commander of the armed forces, has directed military commanders in both the Revolutionary Guards and the army to prepare for potential offensive and defensive actions. This preparation is in response to the possibility of escalating conflict or retaliatory strikes by Israel or the US.

In a public statement, Khamenei described revenge for Haniyeh’s death as "Tehran's duty," emphasizing that the killing occurred on Iranian soil and vowing that Israel would face "severe punishment."

Iran has a history of retaliatory actions; in mid-April, the Islamic Republic launched a substantial missile attack in response to an Israeli assault on its embassy in Damascus, which resulted in the deaths of several Iranian military commanders.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Khamenei, Israel, Haniyeh

Related Articles:

Global Outrage Over Killing Of Hamas Leader: Palestine, Turkey, Russia, Iran, and China Condemn Assassination

|

Erdogan Hints at Possible Turkish Intervention in Israel Amid Gaza Conflict

|

Netanyahu to US Congress: Israel and America Must Stand Together

|

Twelve Years On: Two Perpetrators Still at Large in Burgas Airport Bombing

|

Israel Hits Houthi Port in Yemen: A Message to Its Enemies

|

Gaza Under Fire: Israeli Airstrike Leaves 29 Dead in Displaced Camp

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Russia and US Set for Massive Prisoner Exchange, Including Journalists and Marines

Russia is set to release Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former US Marine Paul Whelan in a major prisoner swap with the US

World » Russia | August 1, 2024, Thursday // 16:14

Russia Threatens to Shoot Down Newly Delivered F-16 Jets in Ukraine

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that Russian forces are prepared to shoot down the first batch of F-16 fighter jets delivered to Ukraine, asserting that these aircraft will not be a "panacea" for Kyiv's military.

World » Russia | August 1, 2024, Thursday // 15:02

Israel Confirms Death of Hamas Leader Mohammed Deif

The Israeli military has confirmed the death of Mohammed Deif, the military leader of Hamas

World | August 1, 2024, Thursday // 12:19

Kamala Harris Takes 2% Lead Over Donald Trump in New Poll

Vice President Kamala Harris now leads former President Donald Trump by 2 percent,

World | August 1, 2024, Thursday // 10:30

US Reaches Plea Deal with 9/11 Mastermind, Seeks Death Penalty

The United States has reached a plea agreement with Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, the alleged mastermind behind the 9/11 attacks, and two other defendants

World | August 1, 2024, Thursday // 09:30

Trump on Harris: 'Is She Indian or Black?'

Former President Donald Trump has launched a personal attack on Vice President Kamala Harris, questioning her racial identity in recent remarks

World | August 1, 2024, Thursday // 09:22
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria