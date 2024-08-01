'There Is Such a People' and BSP Find Common Ground on Third Mandate, Discuss Future Cooperation
Discussions between "There Is Such a People" (TISP) and the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) on supporting the third mandate began with a positive tone, focusing on common ground.
Toshko Yordanov, chairman of the TISP parliamentary group, expressed optimism, stating that both parties shared similar views on overcoming the crisis. He thanked BSP for their willingness to engage in discussions.
In response, BSP's Borislav Gutsanov highlighted the importance of the third mandate, describing it as distinct from the previous two. He expressed readiness to discuss their plans and collaborate on improving the lives of Bulgarian families and the economy.
The Socialists identified several areas of agreement with TISP, including the election of a European Commissioner, North Macedonia, and regional politics. They called for action on expired mandates in the Commission for the Protection of Competition (CPC) and for new legislation concerning the judiciary.
Gutsanov emphasized the need for a stable government to ensure clearer policies for Bulgaria. He noted that there was general agreement on regional policy issues and UNESCO matters, though he criticized the conduct of the ongoing debates. He stressed the importance of addressing healthcare and CPC issues and mentioned that the BSP's national council would soon make decisions on these matters.
Dragomir Stoynev from the BSP parliamentary group echoed Gutsanov's sentiments, noting that both parties had shared goals and that the public was weary of elections. He urged both major political forces to view the third mandate as an opportunity for renewal and indicated that further specifics would be awaited.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Bulgaria: Parliamentary Clash Over Proposal to Honor Former Communist Leader
In the Bulgarian parliament, a heated dispute erupted over the proposal to award Georgi Yordanov the "Stara Planina" order of the first degree
Peevski Unhinged: Accuses President Radev of Dependency and Political Manipulation
Delyan Peevski, co-chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), has leveled new accusations against President Rumen Radev,
Bulgaria: GERB Leads WCC-DB by 7.7% in Latest Election Polls
In (potential) upcoming autumn parliamentary elections, GERB is projected to lead with 23% support,
GERB to Meet with 'There Is Such a People' but Rejects Support for Government
Boyko Borissov, the leader of GERB, confirmed that his party will engage with “There Is Such a People” (TISP) for a meeting on Saturday, aimed at discussing the final mandate for forming a government
Bulgaria: DPS-Dogan and 'There Is Such a People' Discuss Potential Coalition for Third Mandate
Independent MPs supporting DPS Honorary Chairman Ahmed Dogan met with the There Is Such a People (TISP) parliamentary group to discuss forming a majority for a third mandate
Bulgarian Parliament Speaker Nazaryan Refuses Possible Prime Minister Role
Raya Nazaryan, the Speaker of the Bulgarian Parliament, announced that she would decline any potential invitation from the President to lead a cabinet