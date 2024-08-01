'There Is Such a People' and BSP Find Common Ground on Third Mandate, Discuss Future Cooperation

Discussions between "There Is Such a People" (TISP) and the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) on supporting the third mandate began with a positive tone, focusing on common ground.

Toshko Yordanov, chairman of the TISP parliamentary group, expressed optimism, stating that both parties shared similar views on overcoming the crisis. He thanked BSP for their willingness to engage in discussions.

In response, BSP's Borislav Gutsanov highlighted the importance of the third mandate, describing it as distinct from the previous two. He expressed readiness to discuss their plans and collaborate on improving the lives of Bulgarian families and the economy.

The Socialists identified several areas of agreement with TISP, including the election of a European Commissioner, North Macedonia, and regional politics. They called for action on expired mandates in the Commission for the Protection of Competition (CPC) and for new legislation concerning the judiciary.

Gutsanov emphasized the need for a stable government to ensure clearer policies for Bulgaria. He noted that there was general agreement on regional policy issues and UNESCO matters, though he criticized the conduct of the ongoing debates. He stressed the importance of addressing healthcare and CPC issues and mentioned that the BSP's national council would soon make decisions on these matters.

Dragomir Stoynev from the BSP parliamentary group echoed Gutsanov's sentiments, noting that both parties had shared goals and that the public was weary of elections. He urged both major political forces to view the third mandate as an opportunity for renewal and indicated that further specifics would be awaited.