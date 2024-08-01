'There Is Such a People' and BSP Find Common Ground on Third Mandate, Discuss Future Cooperation

Politics | August 1, 2024, Thursday // 16:17
Bulgaria: 'There Is Such a People' and BSP Find Common Ground on Third Mandate, Discuss Future Cooperation

Discussions between "There Is Such a People" (TISP) and the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) on supporting the third mandate began with a positive tone, focusing on common ground.

Toshko Yordanov, chairman of the TISP parliamentary group, expressed optimism, stating that both parties shared similar views on overcoming the crisis. He thanked BSP for their willingness to engage in discussions.

In response, BSP's Borislav Gutsanov highlighted the importance of the third mandate, describing it as distinct from the previous two. He expressed readiness to discuss their plans and collaborate on improving the lives of Bulgarian families and the economy.

The Socialists identified several areas of agreement with TISP, including the election of a European Commissioner, North Macedonia, and regional politics. They called for action on expired mandates in the Commission for the Protection of Competition (CPC) and for new legislation concerning the judiciary.

Gutsanov emphasized the need for a stable government to ensure clearer policies for Bulgaria. He noted that there was general agreement on regional policy issues and UNESCO matters, though he criticized the conduct of the ongoing debates. He stressed the importance of addressing healthcare and CPC issues and mentioned that the BSP's national council would soon make decisions on these matters.

Dragomir Stoynev from the BSP parliamentary group echoed Gutsanov's sentiments, noting that both parties had shared goals and that the public was weary of elections. He urged both major political forces to view the third mandate as an opportunity for renewal and indicated that further specifics would be awaited.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: TISP, BSP, mandate

Related Articles:

Bulgaria: Parliamentary Clash Over Proposal to Honor Former Communist Leader

|

GERB to Meet with 'There Is Such a People' but Rejects Support for Government

|

Bulgaria: DPS-Dogan and 'There Is Such a People' Discuss Potential Coalition for Third Mandate

|

Unsuccessful Talks: TISP Fails to Secure Support from 'Greatness' MPs Close to Ivelin Mihailov

|

DPS Split on Third Mandate: Peevski Declines, Dogan Faction Engages

|

'There Is Such a People' Given Final Chance to Form Government: Broad Parliamentary Support Essential

|
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria: Parliamentary Clash Over Proposal to Honor Former Communist Leader

In the Bulgarian parliament, a heated dispute erupted over the proposal to award Georgi Yordanov the "Stara Planina" order of the first degree

Politics | August 1, 2024, Thursday // 14:49

Peevski Unhinged: Accuses President Radev of Dependency and Political Manipulation

Delyan Peevski, co-chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS), has leveled new accusations against President Rumen Radev,

Politics | August 1, 2024, Thursday // 12:28

Bulgaria: GERB Leads WCC-DB by 7.7% in Latest Election Polls

In (potential) upcoming autumn parliamentary elections, GERB is projected to lead with 23% support,

Politics | August 1, 2024, Thursday // 10:37

GERB to Meet with 'There Is Such a People' but Rejects Support for Government

Boyko Borissov, the leader of GERB, confirmed that his party will engage with “There Is Such a People” (TISP) for a meeting on Saturday, aimed at discussing the final mandate for forming a government

Politics | August 1, 2024, Thursday // 10:11

Bulgaria: DPS-Dogan and 'There Is Such a People' Discuss Potential Coalition for Third Mandate

Independent MPs supporting DPS Honorary Chairman Ahmed Dogan met with the There Is Such a People (TISP) parliamentary group to discuss forming a majority for a third mandate

Politics | July 31, 2024, Wednesday // 17:01

Bulgarian Parliament Speaker Nazaryan Refuses Possible Prime Minister Role

Raya Nazaryan, the Speaker of the Bulgarian Parliament, announced that she would decline any potential invitation from the President to lead a cabinet

Politics | July 31, 2024, Wednesday // 15:02
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria