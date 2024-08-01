Russia and US Set for Massive Prisoner Exchange, Including Journalists and Marines
Russia is set to release Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former US Marine Paul Whelan in a major prisoner swap with the US, as reported by anonymous sources to Bloomberg. This exchange is expected to be the largest since the Cold War. The two men, detained in Russia on espionage charges, are reportedly about to cross the border, though no official confirmation of the exchange has been provided yet.
Media reports indicate that the exchange might also include German mercenary Rico Krieger and Vadim Krasikov, who is accused in Germany of murdering Chechen separatist Zelimkhan Khangoshvili. Additionally, Russia may release opposition figures Ilya Yashin and Vladimir Kara-Murza, human rights activist Oleg Orlov, former regional heads of Alexei Navalny's staffs Lilia Chanysheva and Ksenia Fadeeva, artists Aleksandra Skochilenko and Daniil Krinari, 18-year-old Kevin Leake, and journalist Maria Ponomarenko.
Recently, the BBC reported that German and Belarusian authorities have confirmed negotiations regarding the fate of Rico Krieger, who was sentenced to death in Belarus for organizing an explosion at the Ozerishte railway station near Minsk. Anatoly Glaz, the spokesperson for the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, mentioned that Belarus has proposed specific solutions to Germany regarding the situation.
In response, the US is reportedly prepared to release convicted cryptocurrency money launderers Alexander Vinnik, Maxim Marchenko, and Vadim Konoshchenko, as well as Vladislav Klyushin, who was convicted of hacking and insider trading. Roman Seleznev, detained by US intelligence in 2014 and later sentenced for cybercrime and fraud, might also be released.
Earlier today, The Moscow Times reported that between 20 and 30 political prisoners could be involved in the exchange.
