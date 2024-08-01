Paris Olympics: Italian Fighter Breaks Down in Tears Against Trans Boxer in 46 Seconds! (VIDEO)

Sports | August 1, 2024, Thursday // 16:00
Paris Olympics: Italian Fighter Breaks Down in Tears Against Trans Boxer in 46 Seconds! (VIDEO)

Italy's Angela Carini halted her Olympic welterweight boxing match against trans boxer Imane Khelifin in Paris after just 46 seconds and two punches. After receiving two powerful blows, Carini requested the match be stopped, fell to her knees, and cried. She then threw her helmet to signal the end of the match. Khelifin, who failed a gender test last year due to the presence of XY chromosomes and was disqualified from the World Cup in India, delivered the decisive punches. The World Cup organizers had not tested Khelifin for testosterone at that time.

Carini refused to shake hands with the 25-year-old Khelifin. After the match was stopped, the referee raised Khelifin’s hand in victory, but an angry Carini pulled her hand away, dropped to her knees, and broke down in tears, stating she had never been hit so hard in a match before. Speaking after the match, Carini expressed her heartbreak, saying, "I have always honored my country and been loyal. This time I failed because I couldn't fight anymore."

Carini clarified that her decision to stop the fight was not a protest against Khelifin's inclusion but suggested the IOC consider the issue. Following the encounter, Carini was taken for a medical evaluation. A spokesperson for the Italian team revealed that Carini's relatives and friends had advised her not to enter the ring.

Algeria’s Imane Khelifin, also 25, is one of two athletes permitted by the IOC to compete in women’s boxing at the Games. Khelifin and Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting have always competed as women, though it is unclear if they identify as trans or intersex. Meanwhile, Tokyo Olympic champion Kelly Harrington has refused to fight boxers who are biologically male.

