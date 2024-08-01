Russia Threatens to Shoot Down Newly Delivered F-16 Jets in Ukraine

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that Russian forces are prepared to shoot down the first batch of F-16 fighter jets delivered to Ukraine, asserting that these aircraft will not be a "panacea" for Kyiv's military. This statement follows confirmations from Lithuanian and US officials that Ukraine has received the long-awaited jets, which are equipped with a 20mm cannon and can be armed with bombs and missiles.

Peskov also declined to comment on recent media reports suggesting an imminent prisoner exchange between Russia and the USA. Speculation about a large-scale prisoner swap involving Russia, Belarus, the US, Germany, Slovenia, and Britain has grown after several Russian dissidents and activists disappeared from the prisons where they were serving their sentences.

