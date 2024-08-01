Russia Threatens to Shoot Down Newly Delivered F-16 Jets in Ukraine
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced that Russian forces are prepared to shoot down the first batch of F-16 fighter jets delivered to Ukraine, asserting that these aircraft will not be a "panacea" for Kyiv's military. This statement follows confirmations from Lithuanian and US officials that Ukraine has received the long-awaited jets, which are equipped with a 20mm cannon and can be armed with bombs and missiles.
Peskov also declined to comment on recent media reports suggesting an imminent prisoner exchange between Russia and the USA. Speculation about a large-scale prisoner swap involving Russia, Belarus, the US, Germany, Slovenia, and Britain has grown after several Russian dissidents and activists disappeared from the prisons where they were serving their sentences.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Russia and US Set for Massive Prisoner Exchange, Including Journalists and Marines
Russia is set to release Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former US Marine Paul Whelan in a major prisoner swap with the US
Sanctions and Market Shifts Lead to Unprecedented Losses for Gazprom in 2024
Gazprom reported a record loss of 480.6 billion rubles (about 5.6 billion US dollars) for the first half of the year
Cold War Echoes: Putin's Warning on US Long-Range Missiles in Europe
Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a warning that if the United States goes ahead with deploying long-range missile systems in Germany
'To The Last Russian:' Putin's Costly Conquest Might Bring Five More Years and Millions of Lives
This week, "Newsweek" published a forecast by General Roly Walker, the new Chief of the General Staff of the British Army, analyzing the cost for Putin to completely conquer the four new "primarily Russian" regions
Rebels Obliterate Dozens of Wagner Fighters in Northern Mali (GRAPHIC)
Mali’s northern Tuareg rebels claimed they killed and injured dozens of soldiers and Wagner mercenaries in two days of fighting near the Algerian border
Russian Chef Arrested in France for Olympic Espionage Plot After Drunken Revelations in Bulgaria
Russian chef Kirill Gryaznov, known for his participation in TV cooking shows, was arrested by French security services for allegedly planning provocations at the opening of the Olympic Games in France