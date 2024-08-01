Sofia Store Caught Selling Cannabis-Flavored Chewing Gum and Energy Drinks

A Sofia grocery store on "Vitosha" Blvd. was found selling chewing gum and energy drinks flavored with hemp and cannabis, as reported by the Sofia-City Regional Directorate for Food Safety. The products in question contained ingredients with psychotropic effects exceeding the legal limit of 0.2%. Their packaging also featured images of hemp plants, which is prohibited.

The Food Safety Directorate acted upon a report and conducted an inspection of the store, discovering that the items were produced in the Czech Republic and distributed by a company based in Plovdiv. As a result, the store owner was ordered to stop selling these products, and they were returned to the supplier.

Dr. Kamen Nikolov from the Food Control Directorate stressed that consumers should check labels for the abbreviation CBD, which stands for cannabidiol. CBD is banned in food products but can be used in cosmetics and other non-food items. The issue has been referred to the Regional Directorate for Food Safety in Plovdiv for further action against the supplier.