Bulgaria's Desislava Angelova Secures Spot in Skiff Medal Race at the Olympics

In the Olympic regatta in Paris, Bulgaria has secured a finalist spot in the skiff event with Desislava Angelova making a notable debut. The 26-year-old rower advanced to the final A after completing the 2000-meter course in 7:27.16 minutes, achieving the third-fastest time in the first semi-final heat.

Angelova delivered an impressive performance, securing her position by gaining ground in the middle of the race and maintaining her third-place standing until the end. This achievement ensures her place in the final where she will compete for a medal.

Leading the semi-final was Karolien Florijn from the Netherlands, who topped the heat with a time of 7:21.26 minutes, defending her titles from the last two world championships. Tara Rigney of Australia, bronze medalist from the previous two world championships, finished second with a time of 7:23.58 minutes.

The medal race is scheduled for August 3 at 11:18 a.m. Bulgarian time.