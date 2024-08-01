Bulgaria's Desislava Angelova Secures Spot in Skiff Medal Race at the Olympics

Sports | August 1, 2024, Thursday // 13:08
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's Desislava Angelova Secures Spot in Skiff Medal Race at the Olympics

In the Olympic regatta in Paris, Bulgaria has secured a finalist spot in the skiff event with Desislava Angelova making a notable debut. The 26-year-old rower advanced to the final A after completing the 2000-meter course in 7:27.16 minutes, achieving the third-fastest time in the first semi-final heat.

Angelova delivered an impressive performance, securing her position by gaining ground in the middle of the race and maintaining her third-place standing until the end. This achievement ensures her place in the final where she will compete for a medal.

Leading the semi-final was Karolien Florijn from the Netherlands, who topped the heat with a time of 7:21.26 minutes, defending her titles from the last two world championships. Tara Rigney of Australia, bronze medalist from the previous two world championships, finished second with a time of 7:23.58 minutes.

The medal race is scheduled for August 3 at 11:18 a.m. Bulgarian time.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: skiff, Bulgaria, Angelova

Related Articles:

Approval Secured for Stryker Combat Vehicle Ammo Purchase in Bulgaria

The Budget Committee in Bulgaria's National Assembly has given the green light for the acquisition of ammunition intended for Stryker combat vehicles

Politics » Defense | August 2, 2024, Friday // 23:00

Historic Opportunity: Bulgaria Selected to Chair UNESCO World Heritage Session

For the first time, Bulgaria will host the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in 2025

Society | July 31, 2024, Wednesday // 15:00

Will Bulgaria Miss Out on €653 Million? Urgent Reforms Needed to Secure Payment from the EU

Acting Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lyudmila Petkova has raised concerns that Bulgaria might not receive the full second payment of 653 million euros under the Recovery and Resilience Plan

Politics | July 31, 2024, Wednesday // 12:44

Nearly 1 Million Bulgarians Unable to Afford a Week's Vacation

Nearly one million people in Bulgaria cannot afford even a week's vacation

Society | July 30, 2024, Tuesday // 17:00

Bulgaria's Climate Policies Deemed Ineffective by Experts

Bulgaria has completely failed in its climate policies

Society » Environment | July 30, 2024, Tuesday // 16:05

Von der Leyen Praises France and Greece for Firefighting Support in Bulgaria

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, expressed her gratitude to France and Greece for their assistance in battling the fires in Bulgaria

World | July 30, 2024, Tuesday // 13:03
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Sports

Paris Olympics: Italian Fighter Breaks Down in Tears Against Trans Boxer in 46 Seconds! (VIDEO)

Italy's Angela Carini halted her Olympic welterweight boxing match against trans boxer Imane Khelifin in Paris after just 46 seconds and two punches

Sports | August 1, 2024, Thursday // 16:00

Third Bulgarian Boxer Reaches Quarterfinals at Paris Olympics

Bulgarian national Javier Ibanez has advanced to the quarterfinals in the 57-kilogram category of the Olympic boxing tournament in Paris

Sports | August 1, 2024, Thursday // 09:16

Bulgarian Boxer Rami Kiwan Secures Unanimous Victory in Paris 2024 Olympics and Advance to Quarter-Finals (VIDEO)

European champion Rami Kiwan delivered a standout performance, securing a dominant victory over the top-seeded fighter in the 71kg weight class at the Paris 2024 Olympics

Sports | July 31, 2024, Wednesday // 13:38

Bulgarian Swimmer Lyubomir Epitropov Secures Spot in Paris Olympic 200m Breaststroke Semifinals

Lyubomir Epitropov, the European champion in the 200-meter breaststroke, has advanced to the semifinals at the Olympic Games in Paris

Sports | July 30, 2024, Tuesday // 19:10

Bulgarian Boxer Stanimira Petrova Secures Spot in Quarterfinals with Victory Over World Champion

Stanimira Petrova achieved a notable victory in her opening match at the Summer Olympics in Paris

Sports | July 30, 2024, Tuesday // 19:03

Bulgaria's Kaloyana Nalbantova Shines in Badminton at Paris Olympics

Bulgaria's Kaloyana Nalbantova achieved a notable victory in badminton, defeating China’s Qi Xuefei, who represents France, with a decisive 2:0 in their group stage match at the Paris Olympics

Sports | July 30, 2024, Tuesday // 17:08
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria