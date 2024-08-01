Bulgaria's Desislava Angelova Secures Spot in Skiff Medal Race at the Olympics

Approval Secured for Stryker Combat Vehicle Ammo Purchase in Bulgaria
The Budget Committee in Bulgaria's National Assembly has given the green light for the acquisition of ammunition intended for Stryker combat vehicles
In the Olympic regatta in Paris, Bulgaria has secured a finalist spot in the skiff event with Desislava Angelova making a notable debut. The 26-year-old rower advanced to the final A after completing the 2000-meter course in 7:27.16 minutes, achieving the third-fastest time in the first semi-final heat.
Angelova delivered an impressive performance, securing her position by gaining ground in the middle of the race and maintaining her third-place standing until the end. This achievement ensures her place in the final where she will compete for a medal.
Leading the semi-final was Karolien Florijn from the Netherlands, who topped the heat with a time of 7:21.26 minutes, defending her titles from the last two world championships. Tara Rigney of Australia, bronze medalist from the previous two world championships, finished second with a time of 7:23.58 minutes.
The medal race is scheduled for August 3 at 11:18 a.m. Bulgarian time.
Italy's Angela Carini halted her Olympic welterweight boxing match against trans boxer Imane Khelifin in Paris after just 46 seconds and two punches
Bulgarian national Javier Ibanez has advanced to the quarterfinals in the 57-kilogram category of the Olympic boxing tournament in Paris
European champion Rami Kiwan delivered a standout performance, securing a dominant victory over the top-seeded fighter in the 71kg weight class at the Paris 2024 Olympics
Lyubomir Epitropov, the European champion in the 200-meter breaststroke, has advanced to the semifinals at the Olympic Games in Paris
Stanimira Petrova achieved a notable victory in her opening match at the Summer Olympics in Paris
Bulgaria's Kaloyana Nalbantova achieved a notable victory in badminton, defeating China’s Qi Xuefei, who represents France, with a decisive 2:0 in their group stage match at the Paris Olympics
Sofia Airport's Terminal 3 Construction Set to Begin in Early 2026
COVID-19 Impact: Bulgaria's Grim Milestone as Highest Death Rate in EU