Bulgaria Sees 4.5% Rise in Natural Gas Prices for August

In August, natural gas prices in Bulgaria will see a slight increase. The Commission for Energy and Water Regulation has set the price at 60.75 leva per MWh, excluding additional costs such as access, transmission, excise duty, and VAT. This price applies to sales by "Bulgargaz" EAD to final suppliers and those licensed for thermal energy production and transmission.

The new rate represents a 4.5% rise from July’s prices. This increase is attributed to a temporary reduction in supplies due to repairs on the Trans-Adriatic gas pipeline, which will cut deliveries by 200,000 MWh from August 5-11. As a result, the share of more competitive Azeri gas in the price mix will decrease to 68.65%, leading to higher overall prices. The shortfall will be offset by more expensive storage gas from Chiren. Initially, "Bulgargaz" had proposed a 5.7% increase.